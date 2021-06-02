Equity Analyst at Candidate Connect

This role is suited to a CA(SA) / CFA /Actuarial or Similar level (and relevant) qualifications with 5+ years Equity Analyst experience. This is an EE designated opportunity.

An established, and well rated investment team is looking to fill a key role, this being a (senior) Equity Analyst. This is a Cape Town based opportunity.

This role has research and analysis responsibility across a variety of sectors listed on the JSE. Identify investment opportunities from which Portfolio Managers can make decisions thereby adding value to clients portfolios.

Core responsibilities include:

Full research responsibilities, including company and sector analysis of listed companies on the JSE Assimilation and dissemination of broker information, annual reports and company visits Involvement in investment team debates Presentation of recommendations to the investment team Tracking performance of companies that the company has holdings in. Ad hoc project work as required

Ideal Experience

Experienced equity analyst (5+ years) within asset management or stock broking industries. Experience in building financial models for forecasting purposes that test and support your investment decisions

The ideal candidate would have an absolute passion for investments, be confident with strong conviction, and be intellectually curious.

About The Employer:

An established, and well rated investment team.

Learn more/Apply for this position