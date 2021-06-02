Finance Clerk

DUR001291 FINANCE CLERK (EASTERN CAPE – COEGA)

Purpose of the Job:

Keeping financial records, preparing bills, and delivering high-quality customer service. Making sure all account queries are resolved when there is a need and following up on credit notes.

Required Qualifications

Tertiary Qualification in Finance or equivalent

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Finance experience MS Office (Word, Excel, and Outlook) Preparing & processing financial documents Updating & maintaining the database, financial records, & filing systems Tracking & monitoring financial transactions Reviewing financial records, documents, & info to ensure accuracy Performing recons Reporting financial discrepancies, errors, & customer complaints Ensuring financial office supplies maintained Assist with preparing audit files & reporting requirements Ensure correspondence for all non-standard adjustments to creditor accounts

Behavioural Competencies:

Strong admin skills Good Communications skills Proactive planning skills Organisational skills Decision -making Disciplined

Remuneration:

Market – related

IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

