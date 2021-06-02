DUR001291 FINANCE CLERK (EASTERN CAPE – COEGA)
Purpose of the Job:
Keeping financial records, preparing bills, and delivering high-quality customer service. Making sure all account queries are resolved when there is a need and following up on credit notes.
Required Qualifications
- Tertiary Qualification in Finance or equivalent
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- Finance experience
- MS Office (Word, Excel, and Outlook)
- Preparing & processing financial documents
- Updating & maintaining the database, financial records, & filing systems
- Tracking & monitoring financial transactions
- Reviewing financial records, documents, & info to ensure accuracy
- Performing recons
- Reporting financial discrepancies, errors, & customer complaints
- Ensuring financial office supplies maintained
- Assist with preparing audit files & reporting requirements
- Ensure correspondence for all non-standard adjustments to creditor accounts
Behavioural Competencies:
- Strong admin skills
- Good Communications skills
- Proactive planning skills
- Organisational skills
- Decision -making
- Disciplined
Remuneration:
Market – related
IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.