Jun 2, 2021

DUR001291 FINANCE CLERK (EASTERN CAPE – COEGA)

Purpose of the Job:

Keeping financial records, preparing bills, and delivering high-quality customer service. Making sure all account queries are resolved when there is a need and following up on credit notes.

Required Qualifications

  1. Tertiary Qualification in Finance or equivalent

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  1. Finance experience
  2. MS Office (Word, Excel, and Outlook)
  3. Preparing & processing financial documents
  4. Updating & maintaining the database, financial records, & filing systems
  5. Tracking & monitoring financial transactions
  6. Reviewing financial records, documents, & info to ensure accuracy
  7. Performing recons
  8. Reporting financial discrepancies, errors, & customer complaints
  9. Ensuring financial office supplies maintained
  10. Assist with preparing audit files & reporting requirements
  11. Ensure correspondence for all non-standard adjustments to creditor accounts

Behavioural Competencies:

  1. Strong admin skills
  2. Good Communications skills
  3. Proactive planning skills
  4. Organisational skills
  5. Decision -making
  6. Disciplined

Remuneration:

Market – related

IMPORTANTOnly shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

