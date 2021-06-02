Finance Manager

Finance Manager Job Purpose:

Responsible for the financial health of a company or organisation. Producing financial reports and developing strategies based on financial research. Guiding senior executives in making sound business decisions in the long and short term.

Finance Manager Skills and Qualifications:

Advanced degree in accounting, business, economics, finance, or a related field

Experience in the IT or telecommunications industry

Several years of experience in a finance role

5 Years Leadership experience and a Passion for building team dynamics

Solid communication skills, both written and verbal; public speaking skills; deep understanding of business principles and practices.

Superior attention to detail; organisational skills; planning skills; research skills; analytical skills; critical thinking skills; problem-solving skills; computer skills; multi-tasking abilities; integrity, honesty.

Monitor the day-to-day financial operations within the company, such as payroll, invoicing, and other transactions as well as billing systems.

Oversee financial department employees, including financial assistants and accountants.

Contract outside services for tax preparation, auditing, banking, investments, and other financial needs as necessary

Track the company’s financial status and performance to identify areas for potential improvement.

Seek out methods for minimising financial risk to the company.

Research and analyse financial reports and market trends.

Provide insightful information and expectations to senior executives to aid in long-term and short-term decision making.

Review financial data and prepare monthly and annual reports.

Present financial reports to board members, stakeholders, executives, and clients in formal meetings

Stay up to date with technological advances and accounting software to be used for financial purposes.

Establish and maintain financial policies and procedures for the company.

Understand and adhere to financial regulations and legislation.

Desired Skills:

Financial Management

Sage

Technical Accounting

Budget Management

system

Finance management

Financial Reporting Management

Accounting

VAT reporting

Consolidated Financial

Variance Analysis

Commercial Accounting

Working Capital Management

Financial Accounting

Telecommunications

Information Technology

Budget Process

Financial reporting

Accounting responsibility

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our innovative client within the IT and telecommunications environment is looking for a Dynamic Finance Manager to lead their team.

Learn more/Apply for this position