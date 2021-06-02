Financial Manager at SA Power Services (Pty) Ltd

Our branch in Randburg, Johannesburg has an exciting opportunity for a Financial Manager. The successful candidate will have thorough financial understanding and analytical approach and must be able to report accurately and timeously.

Main duties and responsibilities

Financial management

Work closely with the financial team to ensure accurate and timely monthly reporting.

On joining to run with the project of consolidating company financial structures into one.

This includes redefining the chart of accounts

Group and Business Unit budgets

Business Unit cost centers, and reporting

Report and analyze consolidated cost centers performance in more detail in respect to budgets, cash flows, expenses and achieving required returns.

Input from a financial perspective to ensure correct strategic decision making.

Ensuring auditors requirements are met.

Establish and maintain financial policies and procedures for the company.

Understand and adhere to financial regulations and legislations.

Debtors and creditors oversight.

Running Logistics

Getting to terms with our Logistics Systems including:

Product tariffs and duties

Shipping and freight costs and procedures

Import ordering costs and procedures

Import costing and pricing

Stock holding and optimizing capital employed

Imports and foreign exchange

Forex payments – monitoring cash flows, rates, bookings and terms.

Cross border trading into Africa and how can we improve on this by having correct financial structures.

Import aspects and exchange control risks and costing decisions.

Web based sales

Financial systems to support and grow web-based sales.

Staff management

Agree on financial strategic tasks with the financial team based on company strategic tasks and goals.

Monthly review of such tasks also based on company reporting.

Qualifications and experience

Tertiary qualification in Accounting or Financial Management

At least 8 years’ Financial Management background

Previous work experience in financial analysis roles (including forecasting, budgeting, strategic planning and business decision support)

Sage/Pastel Evolution experience

The person in this position must be willing to travel to the different branches

Desired Skills:

Financial analytical

Cost Accounting

Advanced Excel

Excel formulas

Excel functions

Dynamic approach

positive attitude

Proactive

Ability to work independently

self driven

Excellent interpersonal skills

Problem solving skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Group Life Assurance

Learn more/Apply for this position