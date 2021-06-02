Financial Manager at SA Power Services (Pty) Ltd

Our branch in Randburg, Johannesburg has an exciting opportunity for a Financial Manager. The successful candidate will have thorough financial understanding and analytical approach and must be able to report accurately and timeously.
Main duties and responsibilities
Financial management
- Work closely with the financial team to ensure accurate and timely monthly reporting.
- On joining to run with the project of consolidating company financial structures into one.
- This includes redefining the chart of accounts
- Group and Business Unit budgets
- Business Unit cost centers, and reporting
- Report and analyze consolidated cost centers performance in more detail in respect to budgets, cash flows, expenses and achieving required returns.
- Input from a financial perspective to ensure correct strategic decision making.
- Ensuring auditors requirements are met.
- Establish and maintain financial policies and procedures for the company.
- Understand and adhere to financial regulations and legislations.
- Debtors and creditors oversight.
Running Logistics
- Getting to terms with our Logistics Systems including:
- Product tariffs and duties
- Shipping and freight costs and procedures
- Import ordering costs and procedures
- Import costing and pricing
- Stock holding and optimizing capital employed
Imports and foreign exchange
- Forex payments – monitoring cash flows, rates, bookings and terms.
- Cross border trading into Africa and how can we improve on this by having correct financial structures.
- Import aspects and exchange control risks and costing decisions.
Web based sales
- Financial systems to support and grow web-based sales.
Staff management
- Agree on financial strategic tasks with the financial team based on company strategic tasks and goals.
- Monthly review of such tasks also based on company reporting.
Qualifications and experience
- Tertiary qualification in Accounting or Financial Management
- At least 8 years’ Financial Management background
- Previous work experience in financial analysis roles (including forecasting, budgeting, strategic planning and business decision support)
- Sage/Pastel Evolution experience
- The person in this position must be willing to travel to the different branches
Desired Skills:
- Financial analytical
- Cost Accounting
- Advanced Excel
- Excel formulas
- Excel functions
- Dynamic approach
- positive attitude
- Proactive
- Ability to work independently
- self driven
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Problem solving skills
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Group Life Assurance