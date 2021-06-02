Financial Manager at SA Power Services (Pty) Ltd

Jun 2, 2021

Our branch in Randburg, Johannesburg has an exciting opportunity for a Financial Manager. The successful candidate will have thorough financial understanding and analytical approach and must be able to report accurately and timeously.

Main duties and responsibilities
Financial management

  • Work closely with the financial team to ensure accurate and timely monthly reporting.
  • On joining to run with the project of consolidating company financial structures into one.
  • This includes redefining the chart of accounts
  • Group and Business Unit budgets
  • Business Unit cost centers, and reporting
  • Report and analyze consolidated cost centers performance in more detail in respect to budgets, cash flows, expenses and achieving required returns.
  • Input from a financial perspective to ensure correct strategic decision making.
  • Ensuring auditors requirements are met.
  • Establish and maintain financial policies and procedures for the company.
  • Understand and adhere to financial regulations and legislations.
  • Debtors and creditors oversight.

Running Logistics

  • Getting to terms with our Logistics Systems including:
  • Product tariffs and duties
  • Shipping and freight costs and procedures
  • Import ordering costs and procedures
  • Import costing and pricing
  • Stock holding and optimizing capital employed

Imports and foreign exchange

  • Forex payments – monitoring cash flows, rates, bookings and terms.
  • Cross border trading into Africa and how can we improve on this by having correct financial structures.
  • Import aspects and exchange control risks and costing decisions.

Web based sales

  • Financial systems to support and grow web-based sales.

Staff management

  • Agree on financial strategic tasks with the financial team based on company strategic tasks and goals.
  • Monthly review of such tasks also based on company reporting.

Qualifications and experience

  • Tertiary qualification in Accounting or Financial Management
  • At least 8 years’ Financial Management background
  • Previous work experience in financial analysis roles (including forecasting, budgeting, strategic planning and business decision support)
  • Sage/Pastel Evolution experience
  • The person in this position must be willing to travel to the different branches

Desired Skills:

  • Financial analytical
  • Cost Accounting
  • Advanced Excel
  • Excel formulas
  • Excel functions
  • Dynamic approach
  • positive attitude
  • Proactive
  • Ability to work independently
  • self driven
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Problem solving skills

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • Group Life Assurance

