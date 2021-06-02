Financial Manager – Property at Ntice Search

My client has deeply imbedded roots in Property Development and Management industry country wide. Boasting 115 years specialising in the Commercial and Industrial Property sector, with a family orientated culture, they are seeking the expert experience of a Financial Manager in Property to join their Durban team.

Key Responsibilities:

Maintain a documented system of finance policies and procedures.

Oversight and management of staff within the finance department.

Implement consistent accounting policies and maintain internal controls and the general ledger chart of accounts.

Review and monitor ledger accounts and reconciliations. Monthly review of cost reports for new developments and tenant installations against budgets.

Manage the preparation of the group companies’ budgets.

Report to management on the monthly performance of the group companies’, variances to budget and reasons for those variances.

Assist management in the formulation of its overall strategic direction.

Engage in ongoing cost reduction analysis in all areas of the group.

Authorising expenditure in accordance with the parameters set-out in the finance policies and procedures manual.

Management of the audit:

Drafting Annual Financial Statements,

Reviewing audit files prepared by the bookkeepers,

Review and authorise any changes required by the auditors.

Management and oversight of tax matters:

Review of all documentation prior to submission to SARS.

Calculation of provisional tax payments.

Oversight of the accounting systems and establishment of users access requirements.

Continual evaluation of suitability of current or proposed new accounting systems.

Generate reports as required by management using the Qlikview system, e.g. vacancy reports.

Review of annual rates calculations.

Educational Qualifications and Other Job Requirements The preferred requirements of a Financial Manager are as follows:

Chartered Accountant (SA)

Minimum 3 years post-articles managerial experience

