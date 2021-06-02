Financial Manager – Property at Ntice Search

My client has deeply imbedded roots in Property Development and Management industry country wide. Boasting 115 years specialising in the Commercial and Industrial Property sector, with a family orientated culture, they are seeking the expert experience of a Financial Manager in Property to join their Durban team. If you meet the below job description and all its requirements this will be advantageous in securing an [URL Removed] Purpose:Establishment of the benchmark for Internal Control and Financial [URL Removed] & Responsibilities:
- Maintain a documented system of finance policies and procedures.
- Oversight and management of staff within the finance department.
- Implement consistent accounting policies and maintain internal controls and the general ledger chart of accounts.
- Review and monitor ledger accounts and reconciliations.
- Monthly review of cost reports for new developments and tenant installations against budgets.
- Manage the preparation of the group companies’ budgets.
- Report to management on the monthly performance of the group companies’, variances to budget and reasons for those variances.
- Assist management in the formulation of its overall strategic direction.
- Engage in ongoing cost reduction analysis in all areas of the group.
- Authorising expenditure in accordance with the parameters set-out in the finance policies and procedures manual.
- Management of the audit:
- Drafting Annual Financial Statements,
- Reviewing audit files prepared by the bookkeepers,
- Review and authorise any changes required by the auditors.
- Management and oversight of tax matters:
- Review of all documentation prior to submission to SARS.
- Calculation of provisional tax payments.
- Oversight of the accounting systems and establishment of users access requirements.
- Continual evaluation of suitability of current or proposed new accounting systems.
- Generate reports as required by management using the Qlikview system, e.g. vacancy reports.
- Review of annual rates calculations.
Educational Qualifications and Other Job Requirements The preferred requirements of a Financial Manager are as follows:
- Chartered Accountant (SA)
- Minimum 3 years post-articles managerial experience
