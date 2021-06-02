Food Chef Sales Executive at Drake International

A national FMCG distributor is looking for an energized, experienced sales focused individual to join their sales team to focus on the selling of their premium brands. Requirements:

Matric

Valid Drivers Licence with own car

Min 3yrs Chef or external sales experience within the hospitality industry is required

Responsibilities:

Identify business opportunities to grow the market

Grow the basket with current customers by introducing new premium brands

Weekly sales reporting

Maintain existing client base

Perform demo’s and cook off’s for new and existing clients

Team PlayerGood communication skillsHigh energy levelsDisciplined and presentable

About The Employer:

Drake International

Employer & Job Benefits:

Travel Allow

Cell Allow

Commission

Learn more/Apply for this position