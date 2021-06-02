Food Chef Sales Executive at Drake International

A national FMCG distributor is looking for an energized, experienced sales focused individual to join their sales team to focus on the selling of their premium brands. Requirements:
- Matric
- Valid Drivers Licence with own car
- Min 3yrs Chef or external sales experience within the hospitality industry is required
Responsibilities:
- Identify business opportunities to grow the market
- Grow the basket with current customers by introducing new premium brands
- Weekly sales reporting
- Maintain existing client base
- Perform demo’s and cook off’s for new and existing clients
Team PlayerGood communication skillsHigh energy levelsDisciplined and presentable
About The Employer:
Drake International
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Travel Allow
- Cell Allow
- Commission