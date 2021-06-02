Food Chef Sales Executive at Drake International

Jun 2, 2021

A national FMCG distributor is looking for an energized, experienced sales focused individual to join their sales team to focus on the selling of their premium brands. Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Valid Drivers Licence with own car
  • Min 3yrs Chef or external sales experience within the hospitality industry is required

Responsibilities:

  • Identify business opportunities to grow the market
  • Grow the basket with current customers by introducing new premium brands
  • Weekly sales reporting
  • Maintain existing client base
  • Perform demo’s and cook off’s for new and existing clients

Team PlayerGood communication skillsHigh energy levelsDisciplined and presentable

About The Employer:

Drake International

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Travel Allow
  • Cell Allow
  • Commission

