General Assistant

Our client in the Manufacturing Industry is looking for General Assistants to join their dynamic team on a 12-month fixed term contract in the following areas: Midrand, North West Province, Orange Free State, Polokwane and Mpumalanga.

Desired Skills:

Matric

Must have been unemployed / not working within the last 6 months

Monday to Thursday 07H00am – 16h30pm

Friday 07H00am – 16H00pm

alternate Saturdays – 08H00am until 13h00pm

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Market Related

Should you not hear back from us within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

