General Assistant

Jun 2, 2021

Our client in the Manufacturing Industry is looking for General Assistants to join their dynamic team on a 12-month fixed term contract in the following areas: Midrand, North West Province, Orange Free State, Polokwane and Mpumalanga.

Desired Skills:

  • Matric
  • Must have been unemployed / not working within the last 6 months
  • Monday to Thursday 07H00am – 16h30pm
  • Friday 07H00am – 16H00pm
  • alternate Saturdays – 08H00am until 13h00pm

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Market Related

Should you not hear back from us within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

