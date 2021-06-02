General Assistant

Our client in the Manufacturing Industry is looking for General Assistants to join their dynamic team on a 12-month fixed term contract in the following areas: Midrand, North West Province, Orange Free State, Polokwane and Mpumalanga.
Desired Skills:
- Matric
- Must have been unemployed / not working within the last 6 months
- Monday to Thursday 07H00am – 16h30pm
- Friday 07H00am – 16H00pm
- alternate Saturdays – 08H00am until 13h00pm
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
About The Employer:
Market Related
