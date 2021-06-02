Group Private Brand Data Analyst at Massmart

Summary: To ensure achievement of exceptional standards of governance, strategic positioning, brand management and market performance in designated Private Brand focus area (e.g. Shared PB, Walmart PB, Food Private Brand.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Operational Execution

Create and publish periodical reports supporting to the Executives, Brand Managers and trading banners.

Collect and organize disparate pieces of information and data into a clear concise business case with insights and actionable recommendations.

Run datasets, develop standard reports, templates and standardized processes that supports category, with recommendations.

Support and present the teams with detailed analyses and insights designed to support key business decisions.

Interact with Executive, Brand Managers, Chain merchants and suppliers to gather, understand, and decipher information.

Research external data sources to benchmark / relate internal data.

Draw data from multiple data sources into a single report thereby providing a holistic view of the issue/s.

Access available market data and develop synopsis of competitive landscape, trends and growth opportunities in PB focus area/s.

Compile an ROI or conduct campaign analysis to evaluate the effectiveness of brand marketing campaigns post event.

Performance Optimization

Implement PB focus area/s business plan and brand, and financial performance metrics toward tracking performance against target and implementing ongoing performance improvement initiatives,

Develop business plan including; P&L, financial performance targets and annual budget for each consumer brand within designated PB focus area/s, in close collaboration with Group PB Strategy Executive and relevant merchant teams.

Identify brand and financial performance metrics, ensure associated reporting and compile monthly performance against budget reports including opportunities for managing risk and improving budget performance in designated PB focus area/s.

Analyze costs and forecasts toward providing accurate and informative PB business plan updates to merchant community.

Analyze performance data toward identifying opportunities to improve PB focus area assortment including discontinuing underperforming SKU’s, innovating SKU specifications and launching new SKU’s

Present compelling fact based recommendations to merchant community to give effect to designated PB focus area improvement opportunities.

Proactively track and manage approved Private Brand budget line items in designated PB focus area.

Negotiate, track & ensure collection of monthly income for P&L & suspense accounts in designated PB focus area.

To assist in driving performance so that financial targets and objectives are met.

To provide management with key financial information and insights to support and enable decision making in line with the strategy.

Administrative and Compliance Support

Provide an efficient administrative service that ensures professional and well informed reporting to and co-ordination of group-wide merchant community involved in delivering business plan and brand targets in designated PB focus area:

Provide monthly brand performance analysis on sales, margin, volume, competitor activity and market risks.

Provide input and analysis as required for forum reviews, buyer reviews and compliance reporting.

Participate in category reviews, forums, agility groups, insights workshops and strategy workshops as required.

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

Bachelor’s degree (BCom / BSc – 3years), preference given to honors degree

Minimum 5 years’ experience in retail

Strong financial acumen and analytical skills – minimum 3 year’s analytical experience.

FMCG, strategic understanding of brands, understanding brand execution, category management, the workings of retail.

A working knowledge of SAP, SQL, Tableau.

Advanced Excel (pivot tables, V-Lookups, PowerPivots, etc.)

Experience in Data visualization, Data modelling would be beneficial.

Understand data systems, sources, measures, and business calculations.

To think and act strategically as well as tactically to gather data, deliver insights and effectively delivering projects on time.

Competencies and Skills

Excellent relationship and collaboration skills;

Excellent numeracy and financial management skills;

Excellent research, data analytical and distillation skills;

Excellent ability to construct compelling data led case for action;

Excellent operational planning, management, third party co-ordination and follow up skills; and

Excellent ability to execute and deliver results.

Thought leadership in area of expertise;

Strong pro-active bias for action; and

Highly motivated with ability to work independently

Desired Skills:

SAP

Excel

Analysing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Retail

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

