Group Private Brand Data Analyst at Massmart

Jun 2, 2021

Summary: To ensure achievement of exceptional standards of governance, strategic positioning, brand management and market performance in designated Private Brand focus area (e.g. Shared PB, Walmart PB, Food Private Brand.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Operational Execution

  • Create and publish periodical reports supporting to the Executives, Brand Managers and trading banners.
  • Collect and organize disparate pieces of information and data into a clear concise business case with insights and actionable recommendations.
  • Run datasets, develop standard reports, templates and standardized processes that supports category, with recommendations.
  • Support and present the teams with detailed analyses and insights designed to support key business decisions.
  • Interact with Executive, Brand Managers, Chain merchants and suppliers to gather, understand, and decipher information.
  • Research external data sources to benchmark / relate internal data.
  • Draw data from multiple data sources into a single report thereby providing a holistic view of the issue/s.
  • Access available market data and develop synopsis of competitive landscape, trends and growth opportunities in PB focus area/s.
  • Compile an ROI or conduct campaign analysis to evaluate the effectiveness of brand marketing campaigns post event.

Performance Optimization

  • Implement PB focus area/s business plan and brand, and financial performance metrics toward tracking performance against target and implementing ongoing performance improvement initiatives,
  • Develop business plan including; P&L, financial performance targets and annual budget for each consumer brand within designated PB focus area/s, in close collaboration with Group PB Strategy Executive and relevant merchant teams.
  • Identify brand and financial performance metrics, ensure associated reporting and compile monthly performance against budget reports including opportunities for managing risk and improving budget performance in designated PB focus area/s.
  • Analyze costs and forecasts toward providing accurate and informative PB business plan updates to merchant community.

  • Analyze performance data toward identifying opportunities to improve PB focus area assortment including discontinuing underperforming SKU’s, innovating SKU specifications and launching new SKU’s

  • Present compelling fact based recommendations to merchant community to give effect to designated PB focus area improvement opportunities.

  • Proactively track and manage approved Private Brand budget line items in designated PB focus area.
  • Negotiate, track & ensure collection of monthly income for P&L & suspense accounts in designated PB focus area.
  • To assist in driving performance so that financial targets and objectives are met.
  • To provide management with key financial information and insights to support and enable decision making in line with the strategy.

Administrative and Compliance Support

  • Provide an efficient administrative service that ensures professional and well informed reporting to and co-ordination of group-wide merchant community involved in delivering business plan and brand targets in designated PB focus area:
  • Provide monthly brand performance analysis on sales, margin, volume, competitor activity and market risks.
  • Provide input and analysis as required for forum reviews, buyer reviews and compliance reporting.
  • Participate in category reviews, forums, agility groups, insights workshops and strategy workshops as required.

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

  • Bachelor’s degree (BCom / BSc – 3years), preference given to honors degree
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in retail
  • Strong financial acumen and analytical skills – minimum 3 year’s analytical experience.
  • FMCG, strategic understanding of brands, understanding brand execution, category management, the workings of retail.
  • A working knowledge of SAP, SQL, Tableau.
  • Advanced Excel (pivot tables, V-Lookups, PowerPivots, etc.)
  • Experience in Data visualization, Data modelling would be beneficial.
  • Understand data systems, sources, measures, and business calculations.
  • To think and act strategically as well as tactically to gather data, deliver insights and effectively delivering projects on time.

Competencies and Skills

  • Excellent relationship and collaboration skills;
  • Excellent numeracy and financial management skills;
  • Excellent research, data analytical and distillation skills;
  • Excellent ability to construct compelling data led case for action;

  • Excellent operational planning, management, third party co-ordination and follow up skills; and

  • Excellent ability to execute and deliver results.

  • Thought leadership in area of expertise;
  • Strong pro-active bias for action; and
  • Highly motivated with ability to work independently

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Excel
  • Analysing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Retail
  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

