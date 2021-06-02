Idustrial Park Manager at Ntice Search

My client has deeply imbedded roots in Property Development and Management industry country wide. Boasting 115 years specialising in the Commercial and Industrial Property sector, with a family orientated culture, they are seeking the expert experience of a Industrial Park Manager to join their Cape Town team. If you meet the below job description and all its requirements this will be advantageous in securing an interview.Job Purpose: Responsible for the management of security and all services to common areas of the Industrial parks and the buildings of its tenants. Preparation of relevant documentation to assist in the administration of buildings and the monitoring/performance managing of the quality of the related services provided by contractors. Focus on maximising operational and service delivery, by reducing costs while increasing productivity.Overview:

Manage the day to day building facilities including interaction with the tenants where necessary.

Ensure tenants comply with statutory requirements and relevant commercial and industrial lease conditions including house rules and housekeeping principles

Perform technical inspections of properties and attend to preventative maintenance requirements

Budgeting input and control of maintenance and service costs at properties

Ensure compliance with statutory requirements relating to commercial and industrial properties (in particular the OHS Act)

Management and control of service and maintenance contractors

Management and control of tenant installation works

Execution of relevant activities as determined by senior management

Detailed Duties & Responsibilities:

Monitor, manage and maintain all Park and Building infrastructure and services , such as (but not limited to) cleaning, garden services, security, irrigation system, fire reticulation, sprinkler tanks & pumps, access control, street lights etc

Preparing documents to obtain quotes from contractors & service providers;

Project management and supervising and coordinating work of contractors and service providers including the drafting of SLA’s and the monitoring of performance against such;

Monitoring, reporting on and suggesting improvements on essential services such as access control, security, maintenance, cleaning, waste disposal and recycling.

Ensuring the Park common areas meet health and safety requirements and that facilities comply with legislation.

Checking services delivered by staff or contractors has been completed satisfactorily in terms of the above-mentioned SLA’s and following up on/rectifying any deficiencies.

Monitor and demonstrate achievement of agreed service levels.

Responding appropriately to emergencies or urgent issues as they arise and dealing with the consequences.

Adhere to laid down operational mandates, policies, and procedures.

Regular communication of all key issues, recommendations, and decisions timeously with reporting superior.

Weekly activity report to be submitted by close of business every Friday.

Educational Qualifications and Other Job

A degree or equivalent in a relevant field.

Minimum 5 years relevant experience in Property or Estate Management.

Knowledge of Nicor advantageous.

Computer Literate (Excel and Word).

History of Estate / Park management.

Technical understanding of mechanical / electrical.

