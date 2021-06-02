Instrumentation Design Engineer

This position is responsible to plan, direct and coordinate professional electrical designs as part of complete design process to meet client specification – clients are in the mining space

Desired Skills:

EE: Non EE Area/Travel: Lynwood

Design Engineering

Knowledge of PLC & SCADA

Knowledge of SANS Standards

Instrumentation Design Packages

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

My client is in the Automation/Engineering space

