Instrumentation Design Engineer

This position is responsible to plan, direct and coordinate professional electrical designs as part of complete design process to meet client specification – clients are in the mining space
Desired Skills:
- direct and coordinate professional electrical designs as part of complete design process to meet client specification – clients are in the mining space EE: Non EE Area/Travel: Lynwood
- Design Engineering
- Knowledge of PLC & SCADA
- Knowledge of SANS Standards
- Instrumentation Design Packages
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
My client is in the Automation/Engineering space