Instrumentation Technician at Drake International

Our national client that specialises in the designing, manufacturing and installation of HVAC and BMS systems is looking for a qualified and experienced candidate to join their [URL Removed] would be responsible for the installation, programming, maintenance and repair of all controls and instrumentation, for HVAC and building management systems. Requirements:

Matric

NQF Level 5 – Electronics or equivalent is required

Minimum 2yrs controls, PLC and instrumentation experience is needed

Ability to read piping and instrument diagrams (PID)

Understanding of PLC programming and digital control systems

Knowledge of electrical control circuits and maintenance management systems

Valid Drivers Licence is a must

Responsibilities:

Install, maintain, program, repair and calibrate all process instrumentation, which includes electronic, microprocessor based and solid state equipment as well as analytical equipment

Install and commission new equipment and upgrade old installations

Conduct fault finding and troubleshoot to eliminate problems

Commissioning and fault finding of Electrical and Controls

Attend to call outs and breakdowns

Be able to do fault finding on chillers, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment

Team PlayerPresentableGood communication skills

About The Employer:

Drake International

