Instrumentation Technician at Drake International

Our national client that specialises in the designing, manufacturing and installation of HVAC and BMS systems is looking for a qualified and experienced candidate to join their [URL Removed] would be responsible for the installation, programming, maintenance and repair of all controls and instrumentation, for HVAC and building management systems. Requirements:
- Matric
- NQF Level 5 – Electronics or equivalent is required
- Minimum 2yrs controls, PLC and instrumentation experience is needed
- Ability to read piping and instrument diagrams (PID)
- Understanding of PLC programming and digital control systems
- Knowledge of electrical control circuits and maintenance management systems
- Valid Drivers Licence is a must
Responsibilities:
- Install, maintain, program, repair and calibrate all process instrumentation, which includes electronic, microprocessor based and solid state equipment as well as analytical equipment
- Install and commission new equipment and upgrade old installations
- Conduct fault finding and troubleshoot to eliminate problems
- Commissioning and fault finding of Electrical and Controls
- Attend to call outs and breakdowns
- Be able to do fault finding on chillers, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment
Team PlayerPresentableGood communication skills
