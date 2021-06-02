Instrumentation Technician at Drake International

Jun 2, 2021

Our national client that specialises in the designing, manufacturing and installation of HVAC and BMS systems is looking for a qualified and experienced candidate to join their [URL Removed] would be responsible for the installation, programming, maintenance and repair of all controls and instrumentation, for HVAC and building management systems. Requirements:

  • Matric
  • NQF Level 5 – Electronics or equivalent is required
  • Minimum 2yrs controls, PLC and instrumentation experience is needed
  • Ability to read piping and instrument diagrams (PID)
  • Understanding of PLC programming and digital control systems
  • Knowledge of electrical control circuits and maintenance management systems
  • Valid Drivers Licence is a must

Responsibilities:

  • Install, maintain, program, repair and calibrate all process instrumentation, which includes electronic, microprocessor based and solid state equipment as well as analytical equipment
  • Install and commission new equipment and upgrade old installations
  • Conduct fault finding and troubleshoot to eliminate problems
  • Commissioning and fault finding of Electrical and Controls
  • Attend to call outs and breakdowns
  • Be able to do fault finding on chillers, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment

Team PlayerPresentableGood communication skills

About The Employer:

Drake International

