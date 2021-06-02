Insurance Broker Admin Clerk

Duties:
- Provide administrative support to the Brokers & Representatives
- Handling telephone enquiries from Brokers & Reps
- Prepare quotations for Brokers and Reps in the Sales Managers’ absence.
- Verify the authenticity of policy applications from Brokers only
- Distribute correspondence to Brokers and Reps
- Distribute and handle enquiries regarding commission statements
- Collate new business and distribute to various data capturers
- Distribute queries to various Sales Managers and/or Brokers and Reps in their absence
- Sign and distribute policy applications in absence of Sales Managers
- Keep record and escalate Representatives and Brokers client services queries
- Assist Sales Manager with general Admin Duties.
- Assist Sales Manager with Quarterly Meetings.
- Order stationery and distribute to various Sales Managers
- Daily production stats updates,
- Compiling of weekly car and office marketer roster
- Compiling weekly car usage stats and submitting to H/O
- Distribution of internal mail
Educational Requirements (NON-NEGOTIABLE):
- Matric
- RE1
- COB – Long term insurance
- COB – Investments (beneficial)
Experience:
- Minimum of 2 years Admin experience within the insurance industry
Desired Skills:
- DOFA
- Admin
- RE1
- Regulatory Examination
- Broker Assistant
- COB
- Class of Business
- Long Term Insurance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
South African Insurance company based in Mthatha (Eastern Cape), seeks to employ a RE1 and COB Long Term Insurance Certified Admin Clerk to assist the Insurance Brokers with all admin related duties.
COB LONG TERM INSURANCE QUALIFICATION – ESSENTIAL
DOFA AND CERTIFICATES MUST BE SUBMITTED WITH APPLICATIONS