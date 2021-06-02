Insurance Broker Admin Clerk

Jun 2, 2021

Duties:

  • Provide administrative support to the Brokers & Representatives
  • Handling telephone enquiries from Brokers & Reps
  • Prepare quotations for Brokers and Reps in the Sales Managers’ absence.
  • Verify the authenticity of policy applications from Brokers only
  • Distribute correspondence to Brokers and Reps
  • Distribute and handle enquiries regarding commission statements
  • Collate new business and distribute to various data capturers
  • Distribute queries to various Sales Managers and/or Brokers and Reps in their absence
  • Sign and distribute policy applications in absence of Sales Managers
  • Keep record and escalate Representatives and Brokers client services queries
  • Assist Sales Manager with general Admin Duties.
  • Assist Sales Manager with Quarterly Meetings.
  • Order stationery and distribute to various Sales Managers
  • Daily production stats updates,
  • Compiling of weekly car and office marketer roster
  • Compiling weekly car usage stats and submitting to H/O
  • Distribution of internal mail

Educational Requirements (NON-NEGOTIABLE):

  • Matric
  • RE1
  • COB – Long term insurance
  • COB – Investments (beneficial)

Experience:

  • Minimum of 2 years Admin experience within the insurance industry

Desired Skills:

  • DOFA
  • Admin
  • RE1
  • Regulatory Examination
  • Broker Assistant
  • COB
  • Class of Business
  • Long Term Insurance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

South African Insurance company based in Mthatha (Eastern Cape), seeks to employ a RE1 and COB Long Term Insurance Certified Admin Clerk to assist the Insurance Brokers with all admin related duties.

COB LONG TERM INSURANCE QUALIFICATION – ESSENTIAL

DOFA AND CERTIFICATES MUST BE SUBMITTED WITH APPLICATIONS

