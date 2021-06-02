A Container Conversion Company seeks to employ a very strong Internal Sales Executive with sales experience to do sales, forecasting, reporting and build a strong pipeline.
Requirements:
- Sales and Marketing Qualification.
- Experience in the Sales and marketing field.
- Knowledge of steel will be a huge advantage.
- Target driven individual.
If you have not had a response back from us in 2 Weeks, Please Consider Your Application Unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- target driven
- strong negotiating and selling skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
We specialize in Sales of new and used shipping containers, we convert and customise ISO standard shipping containers that become solutions for Storage, Office Spaces, Accommodation, Retail, Events just to name a few.