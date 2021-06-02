Internal Sales Executive

A Container Conversion Company seeks to employ a very strong Internal Sales Executive with sales experience to do sales, forecasting, reporting and build a strong pipeline.

Requirements:

Sales and Marketing Qualification.

Experience in the Sales and marketing field.

Knowledge of steel will be a huge advantage.

Target driven individual.

If you have not had a response back from us in 2 Weeks, Please Consider Your Application Unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

target driven

strong negotiating and selling skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

We specialize in Sales of new and used shipping containers, we convert and customise ISO standard shipping containers that become solutions for Storage, Office Spaces, Accommodation, Retail, Events just to name a few.

