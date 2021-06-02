Java Developer – Newtown – R650K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A very specialized role has become available at business that is constantly breaking new ground when it comes to the way we do banking in this country. They are looking for Java Developers that are guru’s in the industry. Great benefits for you – 28 days annual leave, preferential lending rates on loans, performance-based bonuses.

The tech stack includes:

Java

JavaScript

HTML

JSON

Eclipse

Gradle

GIT

IntelliJ

JEE

Spring Boot

Web Services (Soap and REST)

JIRA

Confluence

Swagger

Jenkins

Postman

OpenShift

Microservices

Docker / Kubernetes

Reference Number for this position is MD52810 which is a permanent position based in Newtown offering a salary of up to R650K per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Musa on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

