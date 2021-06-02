LMS Content Administrator at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private Higher Education distance provider, offering Undergraduate and Postgraduate qualifications, has/have the following vacancy/vacancies available:

LMS Content Administrator – Durban

PURPOSE:Learning Management System (LMS) Content Administrator ensures that academic content and supporting academic learning resources are formatted, uploaded and linked to the LMS. In addition, to monitor and maintain the highest quality, accuracy and consistency of online academic content in accordance with institutional compliance needs, information data accuracy and integrity.

CORE FUNCTIONS: Ensure that online academic content together with its supporting academic learning resources are formatted, uploaded and linked meet standards and consistencies Ensure that module/programme structures are available, and, to configure common elements for each of the modules on the LMS Ensure that data security is maintained with regards to integrity and accuracy of the online academic content components Maintain existing academic content Upload new academic content Ensuring academic content supporting academic learning resources adheres to appropriate policies and academic requirements, and that the necessary quality assurance checks are completed before content goes live Embed and link content to various sections of the LMS Meeting strict deadlines to monitor and quality assure online academic content Troubleshoot broken links and fix accordingly for each module allocated Develop content plans and structures to ensure an excellent online student learning journey Complete reporting trackers (tools) for online content requirements Performs other duties as assigned

QUALIFICATIONS: Relevant minimum 3-year Diploma/DegreeEXPERIENCE: Worked previously with LMS in Higher Education At least 1 – 2 years work experience within an administrative office environment Advantage: Experience in an education administrative environment

SKILLS: LMS Literate Computer Literate Responsible and accountable for key tasks Proactive and detail-oriented Time management Able to work under pressure Organised Excellent communication skills Team player Confidentiality Innovative and resourceful Negotiation Skills Problem-solving skillsADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS: Be able to work during weekends when requested

