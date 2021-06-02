MACRO FLOOR PLANNER at Woolworths

Ensure the most effective and appealing use of Foods selling space by preparing, manipulating and maintaining store floor plans in adherence to agreed macro space blueprints, layouts, adjacencies and analytics.

Store floor plans created for distribution to stakeholders (JDA Floor Planning experience preferable) Existing store floor plans maintained to agreed blueprint, layout and adjacency guidelines and analytics Stakeholders informed of floor plan updates Accurate maintenance of store planning records

Retail Space & Display Management, the understanding of the Geo, Macro, Micro space parameters Communication skills, the ability to integrate with key stakeholders Analytical capabilities Relevant retail experience in FMCG Experience in retail layout & display CAD experience desirable and advantageous

