Microsoft Technical Engineer

We are looking for an experienced and knowledgeable Technical Engineer (Microsoft), based in Cape Town, to join us on an initial contract basis. If you have experience with Microsoft Power BI Node back-end Support, Microsoft Power Apps and Power Flow Support and knowledge of/ experience with other Azure PaaS Services, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT Qualification

Initial contract opportunity

Location: Cape Town

Level: High intermediate Senior

You will work closely with various teams.

A specific focus on Microsoft Power BI Node back-end Support is required

Other important experience required: Microsoft Power Apps and Power Flow Support

Experience or foundational knowledge working with other Azure PaaS Services.

Learn more/Apply for this position