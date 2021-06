New and Used Motor Vehicles Sales Executive – Somerset West

Requirements:

Grade 12

Min of 5 years’ experience in New and Used Motor Vehicle Sales

Computer literate

Proven Track Record

Valid Driver’s Licence

RSA Citizen

Must live in the Helderberg/ Winelands

Should you meet with the minimum requirements, send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Car industry

Car Sales

Kerridge

Dealership

Sell vehicles

F&I

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

