NLU Specialist Digital Care

Requirements:
Degree Essential, B.Sc, B.Com / B.Eng
Post graduate degree preferred
5-10 Years working in a Big Data, ML, Chatbot, NLU, NLP environment , AI
Duties:
Embed Machine Learning
Drive the implementation and integration of Machine Learning and Deep Learning in our Automation, Robotics and Big Data practices.
Define best practices on creating customer centric experiences using Machine Learning and AI
Determine gaps between ML projects and Customer Journey outcomes
Initiate strategic projects to be market leading and execute effectively and within budget
Drive Customer Centricity and Innovation
Drive measurement of selected key KPIs
Design optimized processes aligned with increasing NPS and customer satisfaction
Where possible and where tools are available, simulate processes prior to implementation to determine if desired outcome would be achieved
Identify initiatives and ensure alignment to Customer Journeys across other business areas
Drive innovation in process, output and measurement
