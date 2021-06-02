NLU Specialist Digital Care

Requirements:

Degree Essential, B.Sc, B.Com / B.Eng

Post graduate degree preferred

5-10 Years working in a Big Data, ML, Chatbot, NLU, NLP environment , AI

Duties:

Embed Machine Learning

Drive the implementation and integration of Machine Learning and Deep Learning in our Automation, Robotics and Big Data practices.

Define best practices on creating customer centric experiences using Machine Learning and AI

Determine gaps between ML projects and Customer Journey outcomes

Initiate strategic projects to be market leading and execute effectively and within budget

Drive Customer Centricity and Innovation

Drive measurement of selected key KPIs

Design optimized processes aligned with increasing NPS and customer satisfaction

Where possible and where tools are available, simulate processes prior to implementation to determine if desired outcome would be achieved

Identify initiatives and ensure alignment to Customer Journeys across other business areas

Drive innovation in process, output and measurement

Should you meet all requirements please email your application to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position