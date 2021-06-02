PLATO Technical lead

KINDLY NOTE: ONLY Lead implementation specialists / Project manager with PLATO implementation experience in the Transport Planning, Logistics and Transport optimisation space qualify for this role
Your role: Project Manager (Transport management System)
Your purpose:
- Manage and implement various TMS PLATO projects at gain share (mostly) clients.
- Align role-players (serve as a change agent) to ensure the implementation initiatives that will generate cost reductions and service improvement opportunities.
- Prepare and attend monthly steercoms to present improvement project statuses and savings generated
- Prepare weekly tracking reports and updates on key initiatives
Your KPA’s
- TMS Project management
- Team management
- Business cases
- Change management
- Identify, coordinate and implement technology for Process automation
- Continuos Improvement initiatives
Required
- B.Eng ( Industrial Enigneering) or Bachelors Degree Supply Chain, Transport Economics or related . Masters would be advantageous
- At least 5 years supply chain continuos improvement and PLATO Transport planning systems implementation lead experience is essential backed by solid operational experience
- You must have a background in both consulting or continuos improvement together with strong TMS planning,
- Plato would be preferred however any other TMS software will suffice.
- Strong large scale warehousing and distribution experience in complex environments
- Sound logistics experience, which should include warehouse and transport logistics in FMCG . Broad industry sector experience is preferred.
- Very responsive in nature with high levels of urgency
Focused on acquiring the top talent in the industry, salary parameters are guides.
MONTANA RESOURCING – EXCELLING IN HUMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Should you not receive a response within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful! Please note that recruiters can expire or delete jobs at any time.
- Please note that recruiters can expire or delete jobs at any time.
Desired Skills:
- Plato
- TMS
- Route planning
- Transport planning
- implementation
- technical lead
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
A Supply chain consulting and technology business , the company is software agnostic and growing at a steady rate. With a significant number of Logistics Achievers awards amongst the team, the Group provides design, implementation and support services in the areas of supply chain modelling, supply chain planning, supply chain execution and enterprise visibility. Operating across almost every industry sector, in 14 countries, this SA grown business is a proud testament to talent and hard work.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Travel reimbursement
- Laptop
- performance bonus
- CTC package