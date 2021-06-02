PLATO Technical lead

KINDLY NOTE: ONLY Lead implementation specialists / Project manager with PLATO implementation experience in the Transport Planning, Logistics and Transport optimisation space qualify for this role

Your role: Project Manager (Transport management System)

Your purpose:

Manage and implement various TMS PLATO projects at gain share (mostly) clients.

Align role-players (serve as a change agent) to ensure the implementation initiatives that will generate cost reductions and service improvement opportunities.

Prepare and attend monthly steercoms to present improvement project statuses and savings generated

Prepare weekly tracking reports and updates on key initiatives

Your KPA’s

TMS Project management

Team management

Business cases

Change management

Identify, coordinate and implement technology for Process automation

Continuos Improvement initiatives

Required

B.Eng ( Industrial Enigneering) or Bachelors Degree Supply Chain, Transport Economics or related . Masters would be advantageous

At least 5 years supply chain continuos improvement and PLATO Transport planning systems implementation lead experience is essential backed by solid operational experience

You must have a background in both consulting or continuos improvement together with strong TMS planning,

Plato would be preferred however any other TMS software will suffice.

Strong large scale warehousing and distribution experience in complex environments

Sound logistics experience, which should include warehouse and transport logistics in FMCG . Broad industry sector experience is preferred.

Very responsive in nature with high levels of urgency

Focused on acquiring the top talent in the industry, salary parameters are guides.

MONTANA RESOURCING – EXCELLING IN HUMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Should you not receive a response within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful! Please note that recruiters can expire or delete jobs at any time.

Please note that recruiters can expire or delete jobs at any time.

Desired Skills:

Plato

TMS

Route planning

Transport planning

implementation

technical lead

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

A Supply chain consulting and technology business , the company is software agnostic and growing at a steady rate. With a significant number of Logistics Achievers awards amongst the team, the Group provides design, implementation and support services in the areas of supply chain modelling, supply chain planning, supply chain execution and enterprise visibility. Operating across almost every industry sector, in 14 countries, this SA grown business is a proud testament to talent and hard work.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Travel reimbursement

Laptop

performance bonus

CTC package

Learn more/Apply for this position