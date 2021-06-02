PLC Programmer at SA Power Services (Pty) Ltd

We are seeking a PLC Programmer to join our Johannesburg branch in Alberton. The successful candidate will be responsible for programming and ensuring that tasks are completed within budget and on schedule.

Main duties and responsibilities

Programming

Crosscheck of excel and work to be done to ensure PLC and design can be implemented on equipment specified

Do design and research of PLC software on programming applications

Ensure latest HMI trends, future capabilities are programmed

Ensure manuals and projects are backed up on offsite systems

Operator manual creation

PLC, HMI, Drives, Multi axis, Motion programming

Assist with complex PLC / HMI service-related tasks

Project related duties

Project coordination and management of resources

Communicate project timeline daily

Client liaison

Project sign-off

Project training

Documentation handover to customer

Project handover to Service

Generate spares list to be supplied to Project Administrator

Qualifications and experience

Grade 12

A recognised qualification from a reputable institution or training centre

Minimum 3 years’ industry experience

Programming experience

Mechanical and Electrical knowledge, and good understanding of motion preferably worked on a softPLC like Codesys motion before

Must have experience and knowledge in: AC drives and DC Drives, Electrical panel building, Electrical wiring and fault-finding, Advanced PLC and inverter programming skills, Networking ethernet, Profinet, Ethercat, Profibus, RS232 / Rs485.

Must be familiar with EMC standards for wiring

Applicants must be adaptable to flexible working hours, including being on standby and be able to work overtime when required.

Desired Skills:

Understanding of motion

PLC Programming experience

Mechanical and Electrical knowledge

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

