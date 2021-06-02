PLC Programmer at SA Power Services (Pty) Ltd

We are seeking a PLC Programmer to join our Johannesburg branch in Alberton. The successful candidate will be responsible for programming and ensuring that tasks are completed within budget and on schedule.
Main duties and responsibilities
Programming
- Crosscheck of excel and work to be done to ensure PLC and design can be implemented on equipment specified
- Do design and research of PLC software on programming applications
- Ensure latest HMI trends, future capabilities are programmed
- Ensure manuals and projects are backed up on offsite systems
- Operator manual creation
- PLC, HMI, Drives, Multi axis, Motion programming
- Assist with complex PLC / HMI service-related tasks
Project related duties
- Project coordination and management of resources
- Communicate project timeline daily
- Client liaison
- Project sign-off
- Project training
- Documentation handover to customer
- Project handover to Service
- Generate spares list to be supplied to Project Administrator
Qualifications and experience
- Grade 12
- A recognised qualification from a reputable institution or training centre
- Minimum 3 years’ industry experience
- Programming experience
- Mechanical and Electrical knowledge, and good understanding of motion preferably worked on a softPLC like Codesys motion before
- Must have experience and knowledge in: AC drives and DC Drives, Electrical panel building, Electrical wiring and fault-finding, Advanced PLC and inverter programming skills, Networking ethernet, Profinet, Ethercat, Profibus, RS232 / Rs485.
- Must be familiar with EMC standards for wiring
Applicants must be adaptable to flexible working hours, including being on standby and be able to work overtime when required.
Desired Skills:
- Understanding of motion
- PLC Programming experience
- Mechanical and Electrical knowledge
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Group Life Assurance