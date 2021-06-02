Pricing Administrator at Bidvest Bank

Overseeing the overall administrative functions of the Bidvest Bank Fleet and Asset Finance’s Pricing Department. Regular monitoring and updating of Pricing modules. Daily, weekly and monthly reporting on all aspects of the Pricing.

Pricing:

Regular Update of Pricing modules (Licencing fees/Maintenance Rates/Residual Values/Tyre Prices/Transunion Guide/Disk Drive/etc.)

Daily pricing of Full Maintenance Leasing Quotes using pricing tools.

Compile the Quarterly Pricing Committee pack.

Compile monthly quote stats for all individual quotes and tenders.

Service Excellence (Customer Service):

Responsiveness: Speed of responses, and quote turnaround time.

Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external customers.

Internal Customer Relationship:

Developing ties with internal departments.

Align goals with external customers through Sale Executives.

Maintain a positive attitude and drive.

Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships. Performance Management:

Productivity Motivate self-management of performance, and adherence to department goals.

Effectiveness Provide objective method to self-evaluate performance vs. Pricing goals.

Quality:

Provide continuous feedback to motivate quality improvements.

Identify strategic pricing improvement opportunities. Technical Criteria:

Ability to analyse FML quotations.

Compiling various Pricing reports as requested.

Service Levels:

Moderate to Advance knowledge of Automotive Market segments in South Africa.

Moderate knowledge of Fleet Authorities such as SAVRALA and NAAMSA.

Desired Skills:

Teamwork

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Good listening skills

Adaptability

Initiative

Ability to work independently

Accuracy and attention to detail

Planning and organising

Ability to learn

Ability to work under pressure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

