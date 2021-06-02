Project Manager at Ntice Search

My client has deeply imbedded roots in Property Development and Management industry country wide. Boasting 115 years specialising in the Commercial and Industrial Property sector, with a family orientated culture, they are seeking the expert experience of a Project Manager to join their Durban team. If you meet the below job description and all its requirements this will be advantageous in securing an [URL Removed] Purpose:Overall responsibility for the successful delivery of those construction projects entrusted to his [URL Removed] & Responsibilities:

Planning & defining project scope.

Activity planning & sequencing of elements comprising the project.

Time estimating of project.

Preparation of Professional appointments.

Budget and cashflow preparation in feasibility stage of project together with Development Manager.

Documentation of project process.

Value engineering of design professionals.

Drive Local & Statutory approvals both pre and post project.

Manage risks, issues & change during the construction process.

Examine and influence design detail & specification to optimize time & value without detracting from quality.

Team leadership of professionals and contractor towards a timeous, cost beneficial delivery of the project.

Understand, monitor & report on the delivery process.

Ensure safety and quality control.

Authorize all disbursements necessary for the project delivery.

Manage cost against baseline budget & report on same on a monthly basis.

Tenant interface, cost control & reporting of fitouts required of project tenant/s.

Project close-out to enable occupation.

Compile handover requirements and liaise/instruct facility manager building use.

Financial close-out with contractor.

Educational Qualifications and Other Job Requirements The preferred requirements of a project manager are as follows:

A degree in quantity surveying – preferably also a registered professional

Thorough knowledge of the principles of property development and building

8 to 10 years’ experience

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position