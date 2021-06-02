Proxy Product Owner

The Role: A leading global technology giant is embarking on very exciting projects and requires your skills. Skills and Experience: Experience and Skills:Extensive knowledge of Banking Risk and Compliance,Banking Surveillance,Preparing product backlog,Good understanding of CSPO concept and must have CSPO certificationKey Accountabilities: Analyse and discuss the requirement with client product owner.Create the product backlog.Work closely with business analyst to detail the requirement.Work closely with scrum master to ensure that product backlog is planned properly

Learn more/Apply for this position