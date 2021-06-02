QA Lead at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A provider of Tailored Management Software Solutions seeks the testing expertise of a highly methodical & meticulous QA Lead for a hands-on role solving issues on products whilst ensuring exceptional quality and execution. You will own the quality of the product which has UI/API Test Automation built by the Engineers as part of the SDLC. The ideal candidate will have a background in a technical field, will have strong Test Engineering or QA experience at least 7 years within a SaaS Dev team. You must possess a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science/IT or related field or equivalent work experience with an ISTQB/ISEB or other recognised Testing Certification with Test documentation skills and an understanding of Enterprise business processes and IT [URL Removed] with the Engineering team to leverage automation for scalable solutions to prevent regressions and ensure reliability of product.

Define and drive QA processes and test strategies applying industry best practices to ensure quality goals are met.

Define Quality Metrics and implement measurements/reports to determine test effectiveness, testing efficiency, and measure the overall quality of the product.

Be hands-on and perform QA tasks.

Develop and execute test plans and test cases Identify testable requirements.

Setup test data.

Act as key point of contact for all QA aspects of releases, providing QA services and coordinating QA resources internally and externally.

Log, communicate, prioritize, and update defects using defect tracking tool. Ensure issues are escalated timeously and appropriately resolved.

Define root cause and preventative actions for production defects.

Proactively drive continuous improvements.

Work on building a quality driven engineering culture across the organisation helping ship products rapidly and with confidence.

As the team grows, you will – Lead a team of software QA and Automation Test Engineers.

Review and mentor team members in creating manual and automation test cases.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related degree, or equivalent work experience.

ISTQB/ISEB Certified or recognised testing qualification / accreditation and / or training in testing disciplines.

Experience/Skills

Minimum 7 years Testing experience within a SaaS Development team.

Test documentation skills.

Understanding of Enterprise business processes and IT systems.

Critical Competencies Entrepreneurial Can-do approach coupled with a strong desire to make a difference.Quick study, self-learner Gains proficiency in new industries, markets, and technologies quickly.Interpersonal Builds and maintains trusting relationships with associates and customers.Change Management Initiates, manages, or participates in the change process and energizes it on an ongoing basis, taking steps to remove barriers and accelerate its pace.Energy/Drive Exhibits strong desire to achieve.Personal/ Professional Effectiveness Demonstrates ability to be self-directed and self-motivated.Planning and Organising Optimizes use of time and resources to achieve desired results.Accountability Holds self and others accountable for [URL Removed] about Testing.

High attention to detail (accuracy imperative).

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent organisational and planning skills.

Ability to communicate complex, technical concepts to all levels.

