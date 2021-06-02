QA Lead at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A provider of Tailored Management Software Solutions seeks the testing expertise of a highly methodical & meticulous QA Lead for a hands-on role solving issues on products whilst ensuring exceptional quality and execution. You will own the quality of the product which has UI/API Test Automation built by the Engineers as part of the SDLC. The ideal candidate will have a background in a technical field, will have strong Test Engineering or QA experience at least 7 years within a SaaS Dev team. You must possess a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science/IT or related field or equivalent work experience with an ISTQB/ISEB or other recognised Testing Certification with Test documentation skills and an understanding of Enterprise business processes and IT [URL Removed] with the Engineering team to leverage automation for scalable solutions to prevent regressions and ensure reliability of product.
- Identify testable requirements.
- Setup test data.
- Lead a team of software QA and Automation Test Engineers.
- Review and mentor team members in creating manual and automation test cases.
REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications
- Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related degree, or equivalent work experience.
- ISTQB/ISEB Certified or recognised testing qualification / accreditation and / or training in testing disciplines.
Experience/Skills
- Minimum 7 years Testing experience within a SaaS Development team.
- Test documentation skills.
- Understanding of Enterprise business processes and IT systems.
Critical Competencies Entrepreneurial Can-do approach coupled with a strong desire to make a difference.Quick study, self-learner Gains proficiency in new industries, markets, and technologies quickly.Interpersonal Builds and maintains trusting relationships with associates and customers.Change Management Initiates, manages, or participates in the change process and energizes it on an ongoing basis, taking steps to remove barriers and accelerate its pace.Energy/Drive Exhibits strong desire to achieve.Personal/ Professional Effectiveness Demonstrates ability to be self-directed and self-motivated.Planning and Organising Optimizes use of time and resources to achieve desired results.Accountability Holds self and others accountable for [URL Removed] about Testing.
