Researcher: P/H Plcy & Systems /2 Yr FTC/Wits

A Researcher: Public Health Policy and Systems (2-year contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Health Systems Enablement & Innovation (Wits HSEI) in Centurion – Gauteng.

Background

The Health Systems Enablement & Innovation (Wits HSEI), based at the University of the Witwatersrand, studies enablement amongst individual patients, patient populations, health services, and health systems with a particular focus on underserved or vulnerable populations. The aim is to help South Africa and African underserved and vulnerable populations and their national health systems realize their true potential. Wits HSEI supports national health systems through healthcare delivery redesign, professional advice, and research guided by our motto Dignity through healthcare.

We seek a dynamic, enthusiastic, and self-motivated quantitative senior researcher to be part of our health economics research portfolio. Research in this portfolio focuses on the costing studies, cost-effectiveness, and benefits of healthcare interventions, health systems, and health policy particularly those related to hospital services and cancer care. Successful applicants will develop and lead studies and analyze and publish data from research projects on research questions that contribute to the evidence-based for improving access to and delivery of health services.

Main purpose of the job

To design and implement research projects, analyze, the research data and publish research findings

Location

Centurion

Key performance areas

Attend project planning meetings of all stakeholders

Development research of SOPs and data management Policies

Develop research and funding proposals and obtain research funding

Develop and design study tools and instruments

Obtain ethical approval

Review submitted research inputs by the team and provide guidance

Liaise with study sites, actors, and partners to ensure the efficiency of the implementation of planned research

Establish relationships with hospital management and staff at identified study sites

Engage participants informing them about the research

Develop strategies (formal and informal) for ensuring buy-in of the study

Liaise with the research team to identify and address challenges

Develop a strategy for quantitative data collection at study sites

Provide training and guidance to research Staff and study teams

Monitor study progress

Verify the validity and value of data sources as per the requirements of research being conducted

Obtain informed consent from potential participants according to SOPs

Develop a guide for variables and framework for use with input from investigators

Analyze data using relevant quantitative analysis software

Write analytical reports with mentorship from investigators

Write progress reports to stakeholders including networks and funders

Write research reports with input from Principal Investigator(s)

Present scientific findings at research conferences and publish in peer-reviewed journals as well as disseminate research findings to universities and other stakeholders such as the community, funders, and media

Participate in policy-making activities within the Public & Private Health care sectors

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are maintained

Communicate with the study team and respond openly to feedback

Supervise junior research staff and study teams

Provide research support for relevant projects in the unit

Required minimum education and training

Registered Medical Specialist in Public Health Medicine, Master of Medicine in Public Health Medicine or equivalent

Registration with the Health Professions Council of South Africa

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Understanding of public health, health systems and non-communicable diseases

Strong research skills and a good publication record

Strong Quantitative Research Skills

Experience implementing independent projects and managing staff

Ability to supervise junior research staff and postgraduate students

Expertise with data analysis software

Demonstrated writing and communication skills

Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team

Working Overtime/Weekend hours, working in rural areas and/or under-resourced circumstances and Local/Sub-Saharan and International traveling will be required from time to time

Communicate effectively with participants, managers, clinicians, strategic partners, and sponsors/funders

Work as part of the multidisciplinary team to ensure the success of the HSEI

Work effectively, collaboratively, and amicably with the team

Required minimum work experience

Minimum of five (5) years working in the health sector as a public health medical specialist

Minimum of three (3) years research experience

