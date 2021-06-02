Researcher: P/H Plcy & Systems /2 Yr FTC/Wits

A Researcher: Public Health Policy and Systems (2-year contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Health Systems Enablement & Innovation (Wits HSEI) in Centurion – Gauteng.
Background
The Health Systems Enablement & Innovation (Wits HSEI), based at the University of the Witwatersrand, studies enablement amongst individual patients, patient populations, health services, and health systems with a particular focus on underserved or vulnerable populations. The aim is to help South Africa and African underserved and vulnerable populations and their national health systems realize their true potential. Wits HSEI supports national health systems through healthcare delivery redesign, professional advice, and research guided by our motto Dignity through healthcare.
We seek a dynamic, enthusiastic, and self-motivated quantitative senior researcher to be part of our health economics research portfolio. Research in this portfolio focuses on the costing studies, cost-effectiveness, and benefits of healthcare interventions, health systems, and health policy particularly those related to hospital services and cancer care. Successful applicants will develop and lead studies and analyze and publish data from research projects on research questions that contribute to the evidence-based for improving access to and delivery of health services.
Main purpose of the job
- To design and implement research projects, analyze, the research data and publish research findings
Location
- Centurion
Key performance areas
- Attend project planning meetings of all stakeholders
- Development research of SOPs and data management Policies
- Develop research and funding proposals and obtain research funding
- Develop and design study tools and instruments
- Obtain ethical approval
- Review submitted research inputs by the team and provide guidance
- Liaise with study sites, actors, and partners to ensure the efficiency of the implementation of planned research
- Establish relationships with hospital management and staff at identified study sites
- Engage participants informing them about the research
- Develop strategies (formal and informal) for ensuring buy-in of the study
- Liaise with the research team to identify and address challenges
- Develop a strategy for quantitative data collection at study sites
- Provide training and guidance to research Staff and study teams
- Monitor study progress
- Verify the validity and value of data sources as per the requirements of research being conducted
- Obtain informed consent from potential participants according to SOPs
- Develop a guide for variables and framework for use with input from investigators
- Analyze data using relevant quantitative analysis software
- Write analytical reports with mentorship from investigators
- Write progress reports to stakeholders including networks and funders
- Write research reports with input from Principal Investigator(s)
- Present scientific findings at research conferences and publish in peer-reviewed journals as well as disseminate research findings to universities and other stakeholders such as the community, funders, and media
- Participate in policy-making activities within the Public & Private Health care sectors
- Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are maintained
- Communicate with the study team and respond openly to feedback
- Supervise junior research staff and study teams
- Provide research support for relevant projects in the unit
Required minimum education and training
- Registered Medical Specialist in Public Health Medicine, Master of Medicine in Public Health Medicine or equivalent
- Registration with the Health Professions Council of South Africa
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities
- Understanding of public health, health systems and non-communicable diseases
- Strong research skills and a good publication record
- Strong Quantitative Research Skills
- Experience implementing independent projects and managing staff
- Ability to supervise junior research staff and postgraduate students
- Expertise with data analysis software
- Demonstrated writing and communication skills
- Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team
- Working Overtime/Weekend hours, working in rural areas and/or under-resourced circumstances and Local/Sub-Saharan and International traveling will be required from time to time
- Communicate effectively with participants, managers, clinicians, strategic partners, and sponsors/funders
- Work as part of the multidisciplinary team to ensure the success of the HSEI
- Work effectively, collaboratively, and amicably with the team
Required minimum work experience
- Minimum of five (5) years working in the health sector as a public health medical specialist
- Minimum of three (3) years research experience
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 11 June 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.