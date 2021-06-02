Retirement Village Manager

Introduction:

Our client, is looking for a Retriement Village Manager for their flagship facility and will be critical to the organization as a whole.

The Manager is responsible for the smooth running of the village in order to maintain its status as a premier retirement complex.

The manager is expected to manage all aspects of the Village in accordance with the PADCA Vision and Mission and current policies.

The incumbent will need to be a well-rounded manager with excellent people skills.

The job description gives an overview of the tasks that could reasonably be expected to ensure the smooth running of the Village.

Description:

Job Objectives:

1. Resident liaison

2. Administration

3. Personnel management

4. Management of Support Services

5. Re-sales

6. New projects

Minimum Requirements:

Skills and Attributes:

? Matric plus a suitable tertiary education, a must

? 10 years, at least 5 in a managerial position, within a retirement village/ home

? Must be able to communicate with people at all levels and of all types/personalities

? Must be able to demonstrate patience, empathy and compassion, and have a sense of humour

? Be professional at all times and a model of leadership behaviour

? Lead a team but also be a participative member of the senior management team

? Able to show initiative and be proactive

? Ability to work under pressure and make decisions fully aware of the consequences.

? Ability to bring out the best in employees

? Knowledge of all office and administrative systems, and general maintenance issues

? Computer literacy

? Ability to write reports, prepare minutes, prepare budgets, read financial statements.

Desired Skills:

Retirement Village

Staff Management

Leadership skills

Area responsibility

Manage a team

Strategic Leadership

Contingency Planning

Leadership

Operational Coordination

Resident Liaison

Excellent communication skills

Good sense of humour

Proactive

Budget responsibility

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

