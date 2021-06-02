Job Function;
To design, develop, maintain and document code changes, on System from business specifications and user requirements.
High Level duties:
1 – Developing Code
2 – Unit Testing
3 – Communication
4 – Implementation
5 – Application Support
6 – Customer
Behavioural Competencies:
- Assertiveness
- Coping with pressures & setbacks
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Flexibility
- High level of energy
- Leading and Supervising
- Passion
- Professionalism
- Reliability
- Self reliant and ability to work independently
- Target driven
- Team player
Role Requirments:
3 years working experience as an RPG Developer
Communication Skills (verbal, listening & written)
Good understanding of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) framework
IT Technical Skills
Knowledge of ABIL systems: Sphinx / Phoenix, Exactus, Tallyman, CS Workflow, Abil Web, Gazelle, Thor, Thunderhead.
Planning Skills
Problem Solving Skills
Quality Assurance Skills
SQL SKills
Testing Skills
Webservices Skills
XML Skills
- Knowledge of Banking / Financial & Credit Card industry a MUST!
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma