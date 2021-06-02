RPG Developer

Jun 2, 2021

Job Function;

To design, develop, maintain and document code changes, on System from business specifications and user requirements.

High Level duties:
1 – Developing Code
2 – Unit Testing
3 – Communication
4 – Implementation
5 – Application Support
6 – Customer

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Assertiveness
  • Coping with pressures & setbacks
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Flexibility
  • High level of energy
  • Leading and Supervising
  • Passion
  • Professionalism
  • Reliability
  • Self reliant and ability to work independently
  • Target driven
  • Team player

Role Requirments:
3 years working experience as an RPG Developer
Communication Skills (verbal, listening & written)
Good understanding of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) framework
IT Technical Skills
Knowledge of ABIL systems: Sphinx / Phoenix, Exactus, Tallyman, CS Workflow, Abil Web, Gazelle, Thor, Thunderhead.
Planning Skills
Problem Solving Skills
Quality Assurance Skills
SQL SKills
Testing Skills
Webservices Skills
XML Skills

  • Knowledge of Banking / Financial & Credit Card industry a MUST!

Desired Skills:

  • tallyman
  • RPG
  • SDLC
  • ABIL systems
  • sphinx
  • phoenix
  • exactus
  • XML Schema
  • PL/SQL
  • CS workflow
  • Abil Web
  • Gazelle
  • Thor
  • Thunderhead
  • QA
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position