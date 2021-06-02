RPG Developer

Job Function;

To design, develop, maintain and document code changes, on System from business specifications and user requirements.

High Level duties:

1 – Developing Code

2 – Unit Testing

3 – Communication

4 – Implementation

5 – Application Support

6 – Customer

Behavioural Competencies:

Assertiveness

Coping with pressures & setbacks

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Flexibility

High level of energy

Leading and Supervising

Passion

Professionalism

Reliability

Self reliant and ability to work independently

Target driven

Team player

Role Requirments:

3 years working experience as an RPG Developer

Communication Skills (verbal, listening & written)

Good understanding of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) framework

IT Technical Skills

Knowledge of ABIL systems: Sphinx / Phoenix, Exactus, Tallyman, CS Workflow, Abil Web, Gazelle, Thor, Thunderhead.

Planning Skills

Problem Solving Skills

Quality Assurance Skills

SQL SKills

Testing Skills

Webservices Skills

XML Skills

Knowledge of Banking / Financial & Credit Card industry a MUST!

Desired Skills:

tallyman

RPG

SDLC

ABIL systems

sphinx

phoenix

exactus

XML Schema

PL/SQL

Tallyman

CS workflow

Abil Web

Gazelle

Thor

Thunderhead

QA

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

