Sales Business Development Manager

Sales Business Development Manager required for heavy equipment and engineering firm. Bachelors degree required with min of 10 years industry experience.

JOB OBJECTIVE(S)

To manage and coordinate the successful achievement of internal and external sales targets and processes of nominated Business Unit’s products and services in the Commercial and Specialized channels.

MAIN TASKS / RESPONSIBILITIES

To achieve revenue and margin budgets in the Commercial and Specialized channels.

To develop and maintain the performance management of subordinates.

To develop and grow the business revenue and GP targets

To effectively manage customer expectations.

To analyze customer purchases and create and implement effective internal and external sales strategies to support revenue and revenue growth.

To ensure active and accurate use of software & sales systems.

To fully understand the customer and channel dynamics and to work with customers in creating long term relationships and brand support.

To effectively communicate new products and solutions into the market.

To gain and provide the Company with market intelligence.

Effective and accurate reporting in line with business requirements.

Work with all department managers to ensure a customer centric organization

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Achievement of the revenue and margin budgets within the Commercial and Specialized channels

Effective backorder & open order book management on a weekly basis

Sales Order Management – processing and maintenance of sales orders in line with company policies on a weekly basis

Request of credit/return material management

Customer property management

Commercial contract management, where applicable

Develop and implement an internal & external sales process, striving to introduce improvements throughout

KNOWLEDGE

Relevant product and / or channel specific knowledge- A full understanding of the Company and the applicable product range- An understanding of the company’s ERP system- An understanding of the company’s systems and procedures relevant to the job and market- Highly motivated- Computer literate- The ability to work independently or as part of a team- Good Time Management- Ability to analyze the performance of the channel nationally by region and customer, using Business Intelligence tools

Desired Skills:

Sound business & financial skills

Problem solving

Creative thinking

Communication

Market intelligence analysis and interpretation

Administrative skills

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

