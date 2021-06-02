Sales Business Development Manager

Sales Business Development Manager required for heavy equipment and engineering firm. Bachelors degree required with min of 10 years industry experience.

JOB OBJECTIVE(S)

  • To manage and coordinate the successful achievement of internal and external sales targets and processes of nominated Business Unit’s products and services in the Commercial and Specialized channels.

MAIN TASKS / RESPONSIBILITIES

  • To achieve revenue and margin budgets in the Commercial and Specialized channels.
  • To develop and maintain the performance management of subordinates.
  • To develop and grow the business revenue and GP targets
  • To effectively manage customer expectations.
  • To analyze customer purchases and create and implement effective internal and external sales strategies to support revenue and revenue growth.
  • To ensure active and accurate use of software & sales systems.
  • To fully understand the customer and channel dynamics and to work with customers in creating long term relationships and brand support.
  • To effectively communicate new products and solutions into the market.
  • To gain and provide the Company with market intelligence.
  • Effective and accurate reporting in line with business requirements.
  • Work with all department managers to ensure a customer centric organization

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

  • Achievement of the revenue and margin budgets within the Commercial and Specialized channels
  • Effective backorder & open order book management on a weekly basis
  • Sales Order Management – processing and maintenance of sales orders in line with company policies on a weekly basis
  • Request of credit/return material management
  • Customer property management
  • Commercial contract management, where applicable
  • Develop and implement an internal & external sales process, striving to introduce improvements throughout

KNOWLEDGE

  • Relevant product and / or channel specific knowledge- A full understanding of the Company and the applicable product range- An understanding of the company’s ERP system- An understanding of the company’s systems and procedures relevant to the job and market- Highly motivated- Computer literate- The ability to work independently or as part of a team- Good Time Management- Ability to analyze the performance of the channel nationally by region and customer, using Business Intelligence tools

Desired Skills:

  • Sound business & financial skills
  • Problem solving
  • Creative thinking
  • Communication
  • Market intelligence analysis and interpretation
  • Administrative skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

