Sales Business Development Manager required for heavy equipment and engineering firm. Bachelors degree required with min of 10 years industry experience.
JOB OBJECTIVE(S)
- To manage and coordinate the successful achievement of internal and external sales targets and processes of nominated Business Unit’s products and services in the Commercial and Specialized channels.
MAIN TASKS / RESPONSIBILITIES
- To achieve revenue and margin budgets in the Commercial and Specialized channels.
- To develop and maintain the performance management of subordinates.
- To develop and grow the business revenue and GP targets
- To effectively manage customer expectations.
- To analyze customer purchases and create and implement effective internal and external sales strategies to support revenue and revenue growth.
- To ensure active and accurate use of software & sales systems.
- To fully understand the customer and channel dynamics and to work with customers in creating long term relationships and brand support.
- To effectively communicate new products and solutions into the market.
- To gain and provide the Company with market intelligence.
- Effective and accurate reporting in line with business requirements.
- Work with all department managers to ensure a customer centric organization
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
- Achievement of the revenue and margin budgets within the Commercial and Specialized channels
- Effective backorder & open order book management on a weekly basis
- Sales Order Management – processing and maintenance of sales orders in line with company policies on a weekly basis
- Request of credit/return material management
- Customer property management
- Commercial contract management, where applicable
- Develop and implement an internal & external sales process, striving to introduce improvements throughout
KNOWLEDGE
- Relevant product and / or channel specific knowledge- A full understanding of the Company and the applicable product range- An understanding of the company’s ERP system- An understanding of the company’s systems and procedures relevant to the job and market- Highly motivated- Computer literate- The ability to work independently or as part of a team- Good Time Management- Ability to analyze the performance of the channel nationally by region and customer, using Business Intelligence tools
Desired Skills:
- Sound business & financial skills
- Problem solving
- Creative thinking
- Communication
- Market intelligence analysis and interpretation
- Administrative skills
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree