Sales Consultant – Travel & Tourism sector – Relevant experience required

Jun 2, 2021

Sales Consultant – Travel & Tourism Industry – East African Safari Sales experience required

Market related package on offer depending on experience, qualifications etc.

The position is responsible for Safari based sales and reservations.

Skills and Experience required:

  • Experience and knowledge of East African safari sales is required.
  • Skilled in designing detailed and individualised quotes for itinerary requests
  • Excellent sales skills and the ability to upsell
  • Excellent communication skills, a service delivery mind set and a strong customer service focus
  • Target orientated, and experience of delivering results in a performance oriented and fast paced sales environment
  • Ability to find commercial solutions to problems
  • Good knowledge of sales systems
  • Strong administration and organisational skills with great attention to detail
  • The ability to work under pressure
  • Proactive mind set and can-do attitude
  • Experience in handling difficult situations (e.g. complaints, last minute requests, changes whilst travelling).
  • Experience of dealing with and delivering on western business demands
  • Experience in and willingness to handle issues outside of office hours when required
  • Ability to work independently as well as within a broader team set up
  • Energetic and eager to learn
  • Valid passport

Additional information

  • 10-15 years’ experience of the broader industry sector (hospitality & tourism) advantageous
  • Experience in selling safaris in East Africa preferred
  • Experience and good understanding of the safari tourism environment
  • Experience of as many aspects of the industry as possible, more than one side of the fence
  • Experience of dealing with and delivering on western business demands
  • Experience with travel and reservation systems
  • Must be willing and able to travel and be in possession of a valid passport in order to travel to various regions, as and when budgets allow for fam & educational trips.

Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

  • please refer to requirements listed above

Learn more/Apply for this position