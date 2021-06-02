Sales Consultant – Travel & Tourism sector – Relevant experience required

Sales Consultant – Travel & Tourism Industry – East African Safari Sales experience required

Market related package on offer depending on experience, qualifications etc.

The position is responsible for Safari based sales and reservations.

Skills and Experience required:

Experience and knowledge of East African safari sales is required.

Skilled in designing detailed and individualised quotes for itinerary requests

Excellent sales skills and the ability to upsell

Excellent communication skills, a service delivery mind set and a strong customer service focus

Target orientated, and experience of delivering results in a performance oriented and fast paced sales environment

Ability to find commercial solutions to problems

Good knowledge of sales systems

Strong administration and organisational skills with great attention to detail

The ability to work under pressure

Proactive mind set and can-do attitude

Experience in handling difficult situations (e.g. complaints, last minute requests, changes whilst travelling).

Experience of dealing with and delivering on western business demands

Experience in and willingness to handle issues outside of office hours when required

Ability to work independently as well as within a broader team set up

Energetic and eager to learn

Valid passport

Additional information

10-15 years’ experience of the broader industry sector (hospitality & tourism) advantageous

Experience in selling safaris in East Africa preferred

Experience and good understanding of the safari tourism environment

Experience of as many aspects of the industry as possible, more than one side of the fence

Experience with travel and reservation systems

Must be willing and able to travel and be in possession of a valid passport in order to travel to various regions, as and when budgets allow for fam & educational trips.

Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

