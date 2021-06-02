Sales Consultant – Travel & Tourism sector – Relevant experience required

Sales Consultant – Travel & Tourism Industry – East African Safari Sales experience required
Market related package on offer depending on experience, qualifications etc.
The position is responsible for Safari based sales and reservations.
Skills and Experience required:
- Experience and knowledge of East African safari sales is required.
- Skilled in designing detailed and individualised quotes for itinerary requests
- Excellent sales skills and the ability to upsell
- Excellent communication skills, a service delivery mind set and a strong customer service focus
- Target orientated, and experience of delivering results in a performance oriented and fast paced sales environment
- Ability to find commercial solutions to problems
- Good knowledge of sales systems
- Strong administration and organisational skills with great attention to detail
- The ability to work under pressure
- Proactive mind set and can-do attitude
- Experience in handling difficult situations (e.g. complaints, last minute requests, changes whilst travelling).
- Experience of dealing with and delivering on western business demands
- Experience in and willingness to handle issues outside of office hours when required
- Ability to work independently as well as within a broader team set up
- Energetic and eager to learn
- Valid passport
Additional information
- 10-15 years’ experience of the broader industry sector (hospitality & tourism) advantageous
- Experience in selling safaris in East Africa preferred
- Experience and good understanding of the safari tourism environment
- Experience of as many aspects of the industry as possible, more than one side of the fence
- Experience of dealing with and delivering on western business demands
- Experience with travel and reservation systems
- Must be willing and able to travel and be in possession of a valid passport in order to travel to various regions, as and when budgets allow for fam & educational trips.
Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- please refer to requirements listed above