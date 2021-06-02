Sales Generation Lead

Jun 2, 2021

Duties will include:

  • Writing content with the CEO
  • Writing of ads for all platforms e.g. LI, FB, Google Ads, video marketing, email marketing
  • Involved in drip marketing, influence marketing campaigns and re-marketing
  • Building the company’s communication processes
  • Driving traffic / potential customers to buy
  • Competitor analysis
  • Analysing response rates, subscriptions, reasons for unsubscribing, marketing and lead generations stats
  • Ensure that the overall sales strategy is implemented
  • Paying for ad campaigns and assessing ROI
  • Meeting with the CEO once a week to track progress and results
  • Skills required:
  • Marketing, sales and lead generation
  • Understanding technology and the digital space
  • Strong writing ability
  • Social media, websites and SEO
  • Data analysis

Desired Skills:

  • Sales Strategy
  • SEO
  • Marketing Strategy
  • Data Analysis
  • Social Media

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Our client a global software company has an exciting opportunity for a Sales Generation Lead. We are seeking an individual that learns quickly and can execute/implement. Someone who has initiative but is very process-driven. Mature individual who will add value to the business

