Sales Generation Lead

Duties will include:

Writing content with the CEO

Writing of ads for all platforms e.g. LI, FB, Google Ads, video marketing, email marketing

Involved in drip marketing, influence marketing campaigns and re-marketing

Building the company’s communication processes

Driving traffic / potential customers to buy

Competitor analysis

Analysing response rates, subscriptions, reasons for unsubscribing, marketing and lead generations stats

Ensure that the overall sales strategy is implemented

Paying for ad campaigns and assessing ROI

Meeting with the CEO once a week to track progress and results

Skills required:

Marketing, sales and lead generation

Understanding technology and the digital space

Strong writing ability

Social media, websites and SEO

Data analysis

Desired Skills:

Sales Strategy

SEO

Marketing Strategy

Data Analysis

Social Media

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Our client a global software company has an exciting opportunity for a Sales Generation Lead. We are seeking an individual that learns quickly and can execute/implement. Someone who has initiative but is very process-driven. Mature individual who will add value to the business

Learn more/Apply for this position