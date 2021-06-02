Duties will include:
- Writing content with the CEO
- Writing of ads for all platforms e.g. LI, FB, Google Ads, video marketing, email marketing
- Involved in drip marketing, influence marketing campaigns and re-marketing
- Building the company’s communication processes
- Driving traffic / potential customers to buy
- Competitor analysis
- Analysing response rates, subscriptions, reasons for unsubscribing, marketing and lead generations stats
- Ensure that the overall sales strategy is implemented
- Paying for ad campaigns and assessing ROI
- Meeting with the CEO once a week to track progress and results
- Skills required:
- Marketing, sales and lead generation
- Understanding technology and the digital space
- Strong writing ability
- Social media, websites and SEO
- Data analysis
Desired Skills:
- Sales Strategy
- SEO
- Marketing Strategy
- Data Analysis
- Social Media
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
Our client a global software company has an exciting opportunity for a Sales Generation Lead. We are seeking an individual that learns quickly and can execute/implement. Someone who has initiative but is very process-driven. Mature individual who will add value to the business