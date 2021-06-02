Sales Representative

Our client, an Assembler and Distributor of personal computers is seeking a Sales Representative to join their team based in East London. Duties to include:- Maintain and grow client base Cold calling Relationship building. Minimum Requirements:- Matric Driver’s license and own vehicle Passion for selling. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Maintain and grow client base

Cold calling

Relationship building

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Wholesale & Trading

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

