Our client, an Assembler and Distributor of personal computers is seeking a Sales Representative to join their team based in East London. Duties to include:- Maintain and grow client base Cold calling Relationship building. Minimum Requirements:- Matric Driver’s license and own vehicle Passion for selling. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
