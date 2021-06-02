We are looking for a confident ,dynamic and vibrant sales representative to join our team in johannesburg to effectively market and increase our food packaging distribution sales in a professional capacity by establishing new business relationships.
Desired Skills:
- At least 5 years experience in sales representative role preferably in the food packaging industry
- Valid drivers liccense and own reliable vechile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Food Packaging distributor company,we sell food packaging products to butcheries,bakeries,retaurant,etc
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Fuel Allowance
- cell Allowance
- basic salary
- comm.