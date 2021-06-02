Sales Representative

We are looking for a confident ,dynamic and vibrant sales representative to join our team in johannesburg to effectively market and increase our food packaging distribution sales in a professional capacity by establishing new business relationships.

Desired Skills:

At least 5 years experience in sales representative role preferably in the food packaging industry

Valid drivers liccense and own reliable vechile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Food Packaging distributor company,we sell food packaging products to butcheries,bakeries,retaurant,etc

Employer & Job Benefits:

Fuel Allowance

cell Allowance

basic salary

comm.

