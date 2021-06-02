SAP expands world’s largest business network

SAP has unveiled a bold new vision to create business communities able to improve business outcomes, better navigate changing economic and geopolitical conditions and enhance sustainability contributions.

The company today unveiled the first step toward creating the world’s largest business network with SAP Business Network, which will bring together Ariba Network, SAP Logistics Business Network and SAP Asset Intelligence Network.

More than 5,5-million organisations will benefit from being members of this connected community.

To support this central announcement, SAP is also announcing new innovations designed to help companies modernize and digitalise their business processes to become intelligent enterprises. In addition, customers can benefit from a new portfolio of sustainability-specific business applications that deliver exceptional transparency and measurement capability across the supply chain.

“During this unprecedented year, the importance of the communities we’re part of has never been clearer,” says Christian Klein, CEO and member of the executive board of SAP SE. “Our new vision will build the world’s largest business community, enabling customers to easily connect with companies across supply chains and creating networked economies across industries.”

While we have all seen the power of networks in our personal lives, this networked ecosystem for businesses doing business together is unique, he says. Members of the new SAP Business Network will be able to access a single, unified portal to gain a holistic view into their supply chain ecosystem, logistics and traceability, and equipment management and maintenance.

During the pandemic, the most resilient companies were those who embraced technology to transform their business processes. Those who simply leveraged cloud infrastructure and didn’t actually digitalise core business processes did not fare as well.

To enable every enterprise to become an intelligent enterprise, SAP announced the RISE with SAP transformation packages for specific industries.

Building on the successful introduction of the RISE with SAP offering in January, the RISE with SAP packages for specific industries provides business transformation as a service with five initial industry-tailored cloud solutions for retail, consumer products, automotive, utilities and industrial machinery and components.