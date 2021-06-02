SCM Practitioner: Asset Management – 12 Months Con

JOB DESCRIPTION

Assets verification

Validate and implement internal controls based on internal audit findings and other control measurers deemed fit by the manager, Roll out and submit individuals asset owners reports

Asset Register

Update asset register with unrecorded movement

Update assets register with changes on owners report Correct any anomalies Update capital and minor assets on daily basis

Audit reports

Support in preparing the half year schedules for Interim Financial Statement reporting,

Prepare asset reports for external audit and assist in conserving and improving the standard of reporting Asset Management; Assist in collating monthly reconciliations between BAS and LOGIS and Asset Pro leading to the annual audit by the Auditor-General

JOB REQUIREMENTS

QUALIFICATIONS

Three year National Diploma/NQF 6 in Logistics or related qualification

EXPERIENCE

1-2 years experience in SCM/ Finance

