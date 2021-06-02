Secretary III (Conveyancing – Transfers) at Adams & Adams

Duties and responsibilitiesThe position will entail attending to the initial steps to be taken when receiving instructions up until the finalisation of files after matters have registered at the relevant deeds office. Duties include, but are not limited to the following:

Receiving instructions from developers, estate agents and clients to attend to transfers (including the opening of sectional title schemes, township establishment and preparation of various notarial deeds);

Preparing various other conveyancing related documents accurately and independently;

Liaising with clients, estate agents, city councils, SARS, managing agents, banks and linked attorney firms;

Preparing documents for lodgement and ensuring all conditions are met and processes followed in order for matters to be registered successfully at the relevant deeds registry;

Attending to all financial aspects of transactions, including pro-forma and final accounts, collecting costs/disbursements from clients and attending to general accounting queries;

Keeping and maintaining of a proper diary system of all current matters;

Ensuring that department fee targets are met;

Weekly reporting to all parties on the current status of pending matters.

About The Employer:

Skills and knowledge

In depth understanding of transfers and related aspects of conveyancing in general;

Ability to interpret instructions and having a full understanding of conditions to be complied with;

Understanding and interpreting deeds office records;

Good command of the English language;

Excellent communication skills and ability to liaise with clients in a professional and effective manner;

Excellent writing skills required for preparation of correspondence to clients, banks and linked attorneys;

Ability to work independently and to effectively manage high volumes of work;

Team player with good interpersonal skills, showing an eagerness to assist others within the department;

Typing speed of 45+ words per minute;

Meticulousness and attention to detail, managing a neat and organized work station;

Fully conversant in Microsoft Office, Microsoft Excel, LexisConvey, SARS e-filing and L@W/E4.

Qualification/s

Matric or equivalent qualification.

Secretarial Diploma with excellent typing skills

6-10 years experience in conveyancing environment, specifically transfers

Experience in commercial transactions and bonds would be an added advantage

