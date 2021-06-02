Security Engineer

The Role: A leading global technology giant is embarking on very exciting projects and requires your skills. Skills and Experience: Experience:Fortify, Aqua, ISO27001, CPMI IOSCO Cyber Security, OWASP/SAST/DAST, NIST and DAMA, Informatica Data Security?? Native, LDAP & Kerberos authentication, Informatica Data SecurityKey Accountabilities: The Security Engineer supports the security management of security systems in design, security risk assessment, setup and operations.Advises and reviews security requirements to ensure necessary security measures and standards required are incorporated into security systems as well as subsequent operations.Assesses gaps identified in security measures, SDLC, as well as tests, audits and reviews conducted, and propose measures to address them.Performs analysis and trending of security data from various security devices/systems, propose and support detection and alerting rules and procedures.Further supports security operations management in change management reviews and access rights reviews.

Responds to user incident reports and evaluates the type and severity of security events.Executes initial triage of incidents to rule out false positives.Documents incidents and develops reports.Identifies recurring security issues and risks and develops mitigation plans and recommends process improvements. He interprets and applies security policies and procedures.

This individual is diligent and takes an analytical approach to perform analysis, threat detection, and propose necessary security measures. Skilled in synthesizing trends and insights, and is confident in putting forth creative mitigation plans and solutions to security incidents.

