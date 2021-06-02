SEEKING SALES CONSULTANTS at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Our Fast-Growing Franchise in Rustenburg is Expanding.

We are looking for Sales Executives to join our busy and motivated team.

To be considered you must:

Be able to work as part of a team

Have excellent communication skills both written and verbal

Good attention to detail

Must be fluent in English

The role requires you to:

Sell and Promote our Products

Answer Customers Queries Effectively

Be Willing to Learn and Develop

Apply Today

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Ph[Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Sales Person

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

