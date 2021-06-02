Senior BI Developer – REMOTE – up to R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Durban based firm is expanding its BI and Data Science capabilities and its currently looking for an experienced BI Developer to support its local & international digital health projects in the public technology sector.
Apply for an opportunity to join this vibrant business & technical team to deliver an effective health information system & integrated health architecture on several exciting digital & health information systems projects in SA & other African Countries.
We are looking for a philanthropist, someone who is passionate about people and community.
Requirements:
- Bachelors or post graduate degree with majors (Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems, Commerce, Actuarial Science etc.)
- Proven experience as a BI Developer or Data Scientist
- 5 years of relevant industry experience is required
- Background in data warehouse design (e.g. dimensional modelling) and data mining
- In-depth knowledge of SQL
- In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework
- Knowledge of BI technologies (e.g. SAP Hana, Microsoft Power BI, Oracle BI)
- Exceptional understanding of databases (SQL, NoSQL, columnar, relational etc.), data warehousing, data modelling, dimensional modelling, data analysis and have a strong background in database programming using a variety of SQL variants as well as NoSQL
- Experience with Various technologies e.g. Hadoop, MongoDB, AWS DynamoDB, Postgres, MySQL, MariaDB, AWS Redshift, Microsoft Server stack
Responsibilities:
- Design, development and deployment of clinical data warehouses and reporting/ analytic data marts for the Departments of Health of Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMIC)
- Meet with customers to gather and/or clarify requirements associated with data warehousing or business intelligence deliverables
- Design, develop, test, debug, support and document ETL processes for data warehouse implementations
- Design, develop, implement, operate and maintain Business Intelligence (BI) solutions e.g. reporting/ analytic marts & platforms
- Develop software components and solutions that adhere to development standards and are accurate, efficient, and maintainable
- Create tools to store data for reporting purposes (e.g. OLAP cubes)
- Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
- Present information through reports and visualization
- Develop and analyse data elements and health indicators
- Clean dirty data, manage quality of data/ information
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
