Senior C# Developer – R1m per annum – Sandton/Remote at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A reputable life insurance hub with solid infrastructure and well-established best practices is looking for a rockstar developer to join their winning team.

They are looking for an accountable, intelligent (obviously) and experienced to join and lead their awesome team! This is the perfect opportunity for you if you are looking for a step up in your career where you can grow and guide the capabilities of the business with a team of high performers just like you.

If you have the following minimum requirements, send that awesome application:

10+ years’ experience coding in C#

Deep engineer, who considers themselves a master

WCF or ASP Net, .Net Core, LINQ

JavaScript, Typescript, Angular/React

SOLID Design principles,

SVN or GIT, Jenkins or Bamboo or CruiseControl

Qualifications:

You have a degree (BSc / Hons/ B.Com or similar) (Cum Laude)

Reference Number for this position is SZ53069 which is a permanent position offering a cost to company of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

