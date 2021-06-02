Senior Legal Counsel

An opportunity has become available for a suitably qualified and experienced Corporate Lawyer. The ideal candidate must have previous work experience within an IT / Telecommunications company

Purpose of the position:

Deliver an effective legal service to the Company, advising colleagues across all business divisions, including Senior Management and Board members.

Ensuring commercial contracts are progressed in a timely manner to ensure the Company meets its commercial goals.

Advising on a variety of legal issues across the Group

Responsibilities:

Assist in the formulation, planning and implementation of an effective legal strategy for the Group and in managing legal risk.

Develop an in-depth understanding of all commercial processes that impact the Group in order to ensure that all components are considered and represented.

Support the overall process of management and corporate decision-making to ensure that the Group complies with all legal provisions and requirements.

Legal Documents

Draft, review and and provide counsel on a wide range of commercial agreements and contracts.

Negotiate the terms and conditions of various contracts and agreements.

Advise the organisation on legal decisions to review contracts and other legal documents and ensure that appropriate contractual protection for the organisation

Legal Advice and Support

Lead complex legal projects that span legal, business and functional boundaries (e.g. cross geographies, subject matter areas, jurisdictions, organizations and business models).

Provide counsel to staff in all departments on a variety of complex legal issues.

Risk and Compliance Management

Identify, assess and evaluate risk and compliance to enable the development and implementation of an effective Risk and Compliance Management strategy

Necessary Experience and/or Qualification

Bachelors Degree/ masters in law

Qualified Lawyer/Attorney with at least 8-10 years post qualification experience

Minimum 5-7 years experience as a Senior Legal Counsel within the ICT/Telecommunications Industry

Solid Experience in drafting and reviewing a wide range of commercial agreements and contracts is essential.

Solid understanding of Law/ Regulations/ Compliances

Company secretarial experience will be advantageous

Experience with BEE, ICASA, Data protection and privacy, OHS will be advantageous

