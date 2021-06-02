Senior Legal Counsel

Jun 2, 2021

An opportunity has become available for a suitably qualified and experienced Corporate Lawyer. The ideal candidate must have previous work experience within an IT / Telecommunications company

Purpose of the position:

  • Deliver an effective legal service to the Company, advising colleagues across all business divisions, including Senior Management and Board members.
  • Ensuring commercial contracts are progressed in a timely manner to ensure the Company meets its commercial goals.
  • Advising on a variety of legal issues across the Group

Responsibilities:

  • Assist in the formulation, planning and implementation of an effective legal strategy for the Group and in managing legal risk.
  • Develop an in-depth understanding of all commercial processes that impact the Group in order to ensure that all components are considered and represented.
  • Support the overall process of management and corporate decision-making to ensure that the Group complies with all legal provisions and requirements.

Legal Documents

  • Draft, review and and provide counsel on a wide range of commercial agreements and contracts.
  • Negotiate the terms and conditions of various contracts and agreements.
  • Advise the organisation on legal decisions to review contracts and other legal documents and ensure that appropriate contractual protection for the organisation

Legal Advice and Support

  • Lead complex legal projects that span legal, business and functional boundaries (e.g. cross geographies, subject matter areas, jurisdictions, organizations and business models).
  • Provide counsel to staff in all departments on a variety of complex legal issues.

Risk and Compliance Management

  • Identify, assess and evaluate risk and compliance to enable the development and implementation of an effective Risk and Compliance Management strategy

Necessary Experience and/or Qualification

  • Bachelors Degree/ masters in law
  • Qualified Lawyer/Attorney with at least 8-10 years post qualification experience
  • Minimum 5-7 years experience as a Senior Legal Counsel within the ICT/Telecommunications Industry
  • Solid Experience in drafting and reviewing a wide range of commercial agreements and contracts is essential.
  • Solid understanding of Law/ Regulations/ Compliances
  • Company secretarial experience will be advantageous
  • Experience with BEE, ICASA, Data protection and privacy, OHS will be advantageous

