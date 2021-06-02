Senior Legal Counsel

An opportunity has become available for a suitably qualified and experienced Corporate Lawyer. The ideal candidate must have previous work experience within an IT / Telecommunications company
Purpose of the position:
- Deliver an effective legal service to the Company, advising colleagues across all business divisions, including Senior Management and Board members.
- Ensuring commercial contracts are progressed in a timely manner to ensure the Company meets its commercial goals.
- Advising on a variety of legal issues across the Group
Responsibilities:
- Assist in the formulation, planning and implementation of an effective legal strategy for the Group and in managing legal risk.
- Develop an in-depth understanding of all commercial processes that impact the Group in order to ensure that all components are considered and represented.
- Support the overall process of management and corporate decision-making to ensure that the Group complies with all legal provisions and requirements.
Legal Documents
- Draft, review and and provide counsel on a wide range of commercial agreements and contracts.
- Negotiate the terms and conditions of various contracts and agreements.
- Advise the organisation on legal decisions to review contracts and other legal documents and ensure that appropriate contractual protection for the organisation
Legal Advice and Support
- Lead complex legal projects that span legal, business and functional boundaries (e.g. cross geographies, subject matter areas, jurisdictions, organizations and business models).
- Provide counsel to staff in all departments on a variety of complex legal issues.
Risk and Compliance Management
- Identify, assess and evaluate risk and compliance to enable the development and implementation of an effective Risk and Compliance Management strategy
Necessary Experience and/or Qualification
- Bachelors Degree/ masters in law
- Qualified Lawyer/Attorney with at least 8-10 years post qualification experience
- Minimum 5-7 years experience as a Senior Legal Counsel within the ICT/Telecommunications Industry
- Solid Experience in drafting and reviewing a wide range of commercial agreements and contracts is essential.
- Solid understanding of Law/ Regulations/ Compliances
- Company secretarial experience will be advantageous
- Experience with BEE, ICASA, Data protection and privacy, OHS will be advantageous