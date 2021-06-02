Senior Manager: Anti-Money Laundering

Jun 2, 2021

Purpose of the job:

Responsible for the overall AML programme management for the Bank. (Governance, Policy, Accountability, Risk Drivers, Analytics, System Tuning and Testing, Validation, etc.).

High-Level Objectives:

  • Develop, draft and implement the AML risk strategy, framework and policies.
  • Enforce the implementation of AML compliance processes.
  • Lead, test, and monitor AML related controls, taking a proactive approach, anticipating events and recommending enhancements.
  • Develop a system for the identification of compliance breaches, remediation, complaints, and reporting to the management, board and regulators.
  • Develop and ensure AML training & awareness across the business.
  • Manage human resources.
  • Stakeholder management.

Qualifications, experience, knowledge, skills & competencies:

  • Relevant Post Graduate Degree (Law degree, Risk or Compliance related qualification).
  • Industry certification is preferable.
  • FAIS compliance is preferable.
  • At least 6 years of experience at the managerial level is essential.
  • At least 6 years experience in AML risk within the banking/financial services industry is essential, with at least 3 year’s experience of managing people.

Desired Skills:

  • Anti money laundering
  • FAIS
  • Finance/Banking Experience
  • Management
  • Risk management skills
  • Strong analytical skills
  • Good presentation skills
  • Good verbal communication
  • Report writing
  • Attention to detail
  • Methodical
  • Ability to handle conflict
  • Results-orientated
  • People management skills
  • Self-motivated to perform
  • Managing the AML risk in the business
  • Evaluating and prioritizing compliance risks
  • Designing and implementing an AML compliance methodology
  • Advisory support
  • Knowledge and understanding of legislation
  • in particular related to AML
  • relevant to the banking/financial industry
  • Interpreting and advising business on key AML-related legislation
  • Managing compliance
  • in particular anti-money laundering controls
  • Managing and maintaining relationships with stakeholders
  • Facilitating a compliance culture throughout the business
  • Solid understanding of banking/financial services products and applicable legislation and regulations
  • Knowledge relating to AML risks relating to digital transformation
  • SMME market and foreign exchange services is essential
  • Knowledge of business process analysis is essential
  • Business acumen
  • Good time management and deadline-driven.
  • Must have own car
  • willing and able to travel & to work extended hours and weekends
  • if required.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Senior Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

