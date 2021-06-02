Senior Manager: Anti-Money Laundering

Purpose of the job:

Responsible for the overall AML programme management for the Bank. (Governance, Policy, Accountability, Risk Drivers, Analytics, System Tuning and Testing, Validation, etc.).

High-Level Objectives:

Develop, draft and implement the AML risk strategy, framework and policies.

Enforce the implementation of AML compliance processes.

Lead, test, and monitor AML related controls, taking a proactive approach, anticipating events and recommending enhancements.

Develop a system for the identification of compliance breaches, remediation, complaints, and reporting to the management, board and regulators.

Develop and ensure AML training & awareness across the business.

Manage human resources.

Stakeholder management.

Qualifications, experience, knowledge, skills & competencies:

Relevant Post Graduate Degree (Law degree, Risk or Compliance related qualification).

Industry certification is preferable.

FAIS compliance is preferable.

At least 6 years of experience at the managerial level is essential.

At least 6 years experience in AML risk within the banking/financial services industry is essential, with at least 3 year’s experience of managing people.

Desired Skills:

Anti money laundering

FAIS

Finance/Banking Experience

Management

Risk management skills

Strong analytical skills

Good presentation skills

Good verbal communication

Report writing

Attention to detail

Methodical

Ability to handle conflict

Results-orientated

People management skills

Self-motivated to perform

Managing the AML risk in the business

Evaluating and prioritizing compliance risks

Designing and implementing an AML compliance methodology

Advisory support

Knowledge and understanding of legislation

in particular related to AML

relevant to the banking/financial industry

Interpreting and advising business on key AML-related legislation

Managing compliance

in particular anti-money laundering controls

Managing and maintaining relationships with stakeholders

Facilitating a compliance culture throughout the business

Solid understanding of banking/financial services products and applicable legislation and regulations

Knowledge relating to AML risks relating to digital transformation

SMME market and foreign exchange services is essential

Knowledge of business process analysis is essential

Business acumen

Good time management and deadline-driven.

Must have own car

willing and able to travel & to work extended hours and weekends

if required.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Senior Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

