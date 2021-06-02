Senior Manager: Anti-Money Laundering

Purpose of the job:
Responsible for the overall AML programme management for the Bank. (Governance, Policy, Accountability, Risk Drivers, Analytics, System Tuning and Testing, Validation, etc.).
High-Level Objectives:
- Develop, draft and implement the AML risk strategy, framework and policies.
- Enforce the implementation of AML compliance processes.
- Lead, test, and monitor AML related controls, taking a proactive approach, anticipating events and recommending enhancements.
- Develop a system for the identification of compliance breaches, remediation, complaints, and reporting to the management, board and regulators.
- Develop and ensure AML training & awareness across the business.
- Manage human resources.
- Stakeholder management.
Qualifications, experience, knowledge, skills & competencies:
- Relevant Post Graduate Degree (Law degree, Risk or Compliance related qualification).
- Industry certification is preferable.
- FAIS compliance is preferable.
- At least 6 years of experience at the managerial level is essential.
- At least 6 years experience in AML risk within the banking/financial services industry is essential, with at least 3 year’s experience of managing people.
Desired Skills:
- Anti money laundering
- FAIS
- Finance/Banking Experience
- Management
- Risk management skills
- Strong analytical skills
- Good presentation skills
- Good verbal communication
- Report writing
- Attention to detail
- Methodical
- Ability to handle conflict
- Results-orientated
- People management skills
- Self-motivated to perform
- Managing the AML risk in the business
- Evaluating and prioritizing compliance risks
- Designing and implementing an AML compliance methodology
- Advisory support
- Knowledge and understanding of legislation
- in particular related to AML
- relevant to the banking/financial industry
- Interpreting and advising business on key AML-related legislation
- Managing compliance
- in particular anti-money laundering controls
- Managing and maintaining relationships with stakeholders
- Facilitating a compliance culture throughout the business
- Solid understanding of banking/financial services products and applicable legislation and regulations
- Knowledge relating to AML risks relating to digital transformation
- SMME market and foreign exchange services is essential
- Knowledge of business process analysis is essential
- Business acumen
- Good time management and deadline-driven.
- Must have own car
- willing and able to travel & to work extended hours and weekends
- if required.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Senior Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree