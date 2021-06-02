Senior Oracle Data Developer / Systems Analyst – Midrand – R1m Per Annum

Senior Oracle Data Developer / Systems Analyst – Midrand – R1m PA
A Midrand based specialised IT services and solutions provider is currently looking to employ a passionate SNR Data Developer / Systems Analyst with a deep set of skills to join their team.
This individual will be responsible for providing consistent, timely, good quality and actionable data. Apply for this great opportunity Today!
Requirements:
- A tertiary BIS, Engineering or Computer Science degree
- Oracle knowledge
- Relational Databases
- Massively Parallel Processing Databases (MPP)
- Proficient in SQL and PL/SQL
- Experience and skills to visualizing data in an informative way
- Analysing data to provide valuable insight to the customer
- Writing documentation and be able to get interact with the customer to understand their requirements
- Advantageous: Big Data / Analytics / Monitoring experience using Tableau, QlikView, Penthaho, MicroStrategy, PowerBI
- Advantageous: Experience developing Machine Learning/Deep Learning algorithms using R, Python
- Advantageous: Telecommunications technologies and systems (OCS, BSS, SS7, SIGTRAN, MTP, SCCP, TCAP, MAP, CAP, etc.)
Responsibilities:
- Research and recommend innovative approaches to improving efficiency
- Project Planning, including scope definition and business case justification
- Requirements Analysis
- Solution and Detailed Design
- Component Building
- Testing, including unit, integration, system, performance, and acceptance testing
- Deployment Preparation, including documentation development and training
- Installation and Deployment, including piloting and rollout
- Protect and ensure the integrity of structured data assets
- Manage the availability of data throughout its lifecycle
- Optimize performance of transactions
Reference Number for this position is LN52366 which is a permanent position based in Midrand offering a cost to company salary of R1m PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- PL/SQL
- SQL
- Oracle