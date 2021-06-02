Senior Oracle Data Developer / Systems Analyst – Midrand – R1m Per Annum

Jun 2, 2021

Senior Oracle Data Developer / Systems Analyst – Midrand – R1m PA

A Midrand based specialised IT services and solutions provider is currently looking to employ a passionate SNR Data Developer / Systems Analyst with a deep set of skills to join their team.

This individual will be responsible for providing consistent, timely, good quality and actionable data. Apply for this great opportunity Today!

Requirements:

  • A tertiary BIS, Engineering or Computer Science degree
  • Oracle knowledge
  • Relational Databases
  • Massively Parallel Processing Databases (MPP)
  • Proficient in SQL and PL/SQL
  • Experience and skills to visualizing data in an informative way
  • Analysing data to provide valuable insight to the customer
  • Writing documentation and be able to get interact with the customer to understand their requirements
  • Advantageous: Big Data / Analytics / Monitoring experience using Tableau, QlikView, Penthaho, MicroStrategy, PowerBI
  • Advantageous: Experience developing Machine Learning/Deep Learning algorithms using R, Python
  • Advantageous: Telecommunications technologies and systems (OCS, BSS, SS7, SIGTRAN, MTP, SCCP, TCAP, MAP, CAP, etc.)

Responsibilities:

  • Research and recommend innovative approaches to improving efficiency
  • Project Planning, including scope definition and business case justification
  • Requirements Analysis
  • Solution and Detailed Design
  • Component Building
  • Testing, including unit, integration, system, performance, and acceptance testing
  • Deployment Preparation, including documentation development and training
  • Installation and Deployment, including piloting and rollout
  • Protect and ensure the integrity of structured data assets
  • Manage the availability of data throughout its lifecycle
  • Optimize performance of transactions

Reference Number for this position is LN52366 which is a permanent position based in Midrand offering a cost to company salary of R1m PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

  • PL/SQL
  • SQL
  • Oracle

