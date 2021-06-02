Senior Oracle Data Developer / Systems Analyst – Midrand – R1m Per Annum

A Midrand based specialised IT services and solutions provider is currently looking to employ a passionate SNR Data Developer / Systems Analyst with a deep set of skills to join their team.

This individual will be responsible for providing consistent, timely, good quality and actionable data. Apply for this great opportunity Today!

Requirements:

A tertiary BIS, Engineering or Computer Science degree

Oracle knowledge

Relational Databases

Massively Parallel Processing Databases (MPP)

Proficient in SQL and PL/SQL

Experience and skills to visualizing data in an informative way

Analysing data to provide valuable insight to the customer

Writing documentation and be able to get interact with the customer to understand their requirements

Advantageous: Big Data / Analytics / Monitoring experience using Tableau, QlikView, Penthaho, MicroStrategy, PowerBI

Advantageous: Experience developing Machine Learning/Deep Learning algorithms using R, Python

Advantageous: Telecommunications technologies and systems (OCS, BSS, SS7, SIGTRAN, MTP, SCCP, TCAP, MAP, CAP, etc.)

Responsibilities:

Research and recommend innovative approaches to improving efficiency

Project Planning, including scope definition and business case justification

Requirements Analysis

Solution and Detailed Design

Component Building

Testing, including unit, integration, system, performance, and acceptance testing

Deployment Preparation, including documentation development and training

Installation and Deployment, including piloting and rollout

Protect and ensure the integrity of structured data assets

Manage the availability of data throughout its lifecycle

Optimize performance of transactions

Reference Number for this position is LN52366 which is a permanent position based in Midrand offering a cost to company salary of R1m PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

PL/SQL

SQL

Oracle

