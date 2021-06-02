Senior Systems Engineer

Well established IT Company is looking for a Senior Systems Engineer based in Durban

Purpose of the Role

Managing, maintaining, supporting, and upgrading our ISP and client servers and network infrastructure

Essential Competencies

Advanced server systems administration (Linux / Unix)

Advanced networking – routing, switching, firewalling and general IP networking experience

Advanced DNS administration

VMware, HyperV, ESXi and related

A minimum of 5 years’ experience installing, maintaining and supporting a corporate / ISP infrastructure environment.

A minimum of 5 years’ working experience as an IT support technician and directly supporting end-users, both face-to-face and remotely

A minimum of 5 years’ experience installing, maintaining and supporting corporate network environments (LAN & WAN)

VPN and WAN setup / support

In depth understanding of BGP, OSPF, MPLS, VOIP, VPN

CCNA / CCNP (or equivalent)

SAN / NAS technologies

Driver’s license

Advantageous Skills

Mail server experience (Postfix, Sendmail, Exim, Antispam/Antivirus, DNSBL, SMTP protocol & general mail routing)

Wireless networking

LAMP stack

Mikrotik

BGP, OSPF, MPLS, VOIP, VPN

PHP & WordPress admin

Veeam

Fortinet

Microsoft Office 365 and Azure experience

Experience with helpdesk ticketing systems such as OTRS, Zendesk & osTicket, Heat, Remedy, etc.

Microsoft certifications, including MCSA-O365 and MS900/MD101/MS101/MS500

Microsoft Azure certifications in AZ103/AZ300/AZ500

Key Responsibilities

Maintenance of our ISP network and hosting environment, including mail, DNS, firewall, web and all virtual server environments.

Effective involvement in projects and the rollout of solutions to clients.

Support and maintenance of custom in-house applications.

Managing the integrity of the network, server deployment, and security.

Be accountable for effecting remote and onsite IT support to all internal and external stakeholders in the recording and resolution of all IT support tickets logged and/or calls taken

Provide technical support in terms of hardware, software, systems and administration

Ensure expected service levels and response times are adhered to

Follow the company processes to effectively escalate matters with effective resolutions

Maintain constant communication with end users, engineers, partners and third-party service providers on all matters that require technical support

Provide after-hours support on rotation with the team

Create, oversee and test security measures (e.g. access authentication and disaster recovery)

Build and document network management and telemetry road maps for infrastructure and services

Integrate network management platforms into the Microsoft cloud for new and existing technologies

Experience in workload deployments to public clouds: Amazon, Azure, etc.

Architecture and design of fault tolerant systems

