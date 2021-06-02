Well established IT Company is looking for a Senior Systems Engineer based in Durban
Purpose of the Role
- Managing, maintaining, supporting, and upgrading our ISP and client servers and network infrastructure
Essential Competencies
- Advanced server systems administration (Linux / Unix)
- Advanced networking – routing, switching, firewalling and general IP networking experience
- Advanced DNS administration
- VMware, HyperV, ESXi and related
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience installing, maintaining and supporting a corporate / ISP infrastructure environment.
- A minimum of 5 years’ working experience as an IT support technician and directly supporting end-users, both face-to-face and remotely
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience installing, maintaining and supporting corporate network environments (LAN & WAN)
- VPN and WAN setup / support
- In depth understanding of BGP, OSPF, MPLS, VOIP, VPN
- CCNA / CCNP (or equivalent)
- SAN / NAS technologies
- Driver’s license
Advantageous Skills
- Mail server experience (Postfix, Sendmail, Exim, Antispam/Antivirus, DNSBL, SMTP protocol & general mail routing)
- Wireless networking
- LAMP stack
- Mikrotik
- BGP, OSPF, MPLS, VOIP, VPN
- PHP & WordPress admin
- Veeam
- Fortinet
- Microsoft Office 365 and Azure experience
- Experience with helpdesk ticketing systems such as OTRS, Zendesk & osTicket, Heat, Remedy, etc.
- Microsoft certifications, including MCSA-O365 and MS900/MD101/MS101/MS500
- Microsoft Azure certifications in AZ103/AZ300/AZ500
Key Responsibilities
- Maintenance of our ISP network and hosting environment, including mail, DNS, firewall, web and all virtual server environments.
- Effective involvement in projects and the rollout of solutions to clients.
- Support and maintenance of custom in-house applications.
- Managing the integrity of the network, server deployment, and security.
- Be accountable for effecting remote and onsite IT support to all internal and external stakeholders in the recording and resolution of all IT support tickets logged and/or calls taken
- Provide technical support in terms of hardware, software, systems and administration
- Ensure expected service levels and response times are adhered to
- Follow the company processes to effectively escalate matters with effective resolutions
- Maintain constant communication with end users, engineers, partners and third-party service providers on all matters that require technical support
- Provide after-hours support on rotation with the team
- Create, oversee and test security measures (e.g. access authentication and disaster recovery)
- Build and document network management and telemetry road maps for infrastructure and services
- Integrate network management platforms into the Microsoft cloud for new and existing technologies
- Experience in workload deployments to public clouds: Amazon, Azure, etc.
- Architecture and design of fault tolerant systems
