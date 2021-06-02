Shopping Centre Manager at Ntice Search

My client has deeply imbedded roots in Property Development and Management industry country wide. Boasting 115 years specialising in the Commercial and Industrial Property sector, with a family orientated culture, they are seeking the expert experience of a Shopping Centre Manager to join their Durban team. If you meet the below job description and all its requirements this will be advantageous in securing an interview.Job Responsibility:In regard to the position, the main responsibilities are namely: – Property Manager – Shopping Centre Manager – Operations ManagerJob Purpose

To provide leadership and strategic direction for the operation of the retail and residential property.

To maximize occupancy, minimize operating costs and generate operating income (excluding finance costs) that meets or exceeds budget.

Establishing and maintaining mutually beneficial relationships with tenants.

Duties and Responsibilities

To develop the annual budget of each property as well as the divisional budget.

To monitor the financial and operational performance of the buildings and recommend and implement changes to ensure that objectives are met.

Analyse market conditions, occupancy trends and competitive pricing in order to make recommendations in respect of market rents, renewal rates and retention programmes.

Oversee the effective management and maintenance of each asset, provide capital improvement recommendations and authorize in terms of Group Policy.

Participate in the purchase and disposal of Group assets.

Establish new relationships and maintain key tenant relationships.

Ensure quality tenant relations and resolve escalated issues.

Ensure that key service provider relationships are maintained.

Ensure compliance to Company policies and procedures and other applicable laws and regulations.

Monitor rental collection and record variances to Exco.

Work with Legal team on issues involving lease compliance and review status of litigation cases.

Oversee insurance of each asset and ensure claims are appropriately managed.

Provide ongoing supervision of direct reports, providing daily work direction, scheduling, performance evaluations, training.

Overseeing of portfolio team consisting of Lease Administrator and assist and advise them on performing their jobs to the best of their ability and for the benefit of the group as a whole.

Interact with Financial Managers, Bookkeepers and Rentroll Administrators.

Ensure Company policies and procedures are being adhered to.

Monitor, manage and maintain all building infrastructure and services, such as (but not limited to) cleaning, hygiene, landscaping, security, irrigation system, fire reticulation, sprinkler tanks & pumps, access control, street lights, generators, air conditioning systems

Preparing documents to obtain quotes from contractors & service providers

Project management and supervising and coordinating work of contractors and service providers including the drafting of SLA’s and the monitoring of performance against such

Monitoring, reporting on and suggesting improvements on essential services such as security, maintenance, cleaning, waste disposal and recycling

Ensuring the centre’s common areas meet health and safety requirements and that facilities comply with legislation

Checking services delivered by staff or contractors has been completed satisfactorily in terms of the above mentioned SLA’s and following up on/rectifying any deficiencies

Monitor and demonstrate achievement of agreed service levels

Responding appropriately to emergencies or urgent issues as they arise and dealing with the consequences

Adhere to laid down operational mandates, policies and procedures

Regular communication of all key issues, recommendations and decisions timeously with reporting superior

Weekly activity report to be submitted by close of business every Friday to the Senior Facilities Manager and Property Manager

Educational Qualifications and Other Job Requirements:

A degree or equivalent in a relevant field including retail, property and/or estate management

Minimum 10 years relevant experience in retail, property or estate management

MDA experience

Computer literate (Outlook, Excel and Word)

Shopping centre management

