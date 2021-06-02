(Solidworks) Structural Draughtsman Pretoria North – Reference: 20773

Duties

Manufacture staff to draw up general assembly drawings, as well as detail manufacturing drawings of steel products and components to be manufactured. The incumbent will also oversee the manufacture process of certain items to resolve design or other problems.

Provide a draughting service to the company involving the presentation of detailed 2D & 3D drawings that may be used for quoting and manufacturing, or construction purposes. This may include to set up a parts list and picking note , detailing all raw material and stock required to build and present the product as ordered by the client.

Lay out and draw schematic, orthographic, or angle views to depict functional relationships of components, assemblies, systems, and products showing all dimensions and material selections.

Ensure that all modifications to existing products and components are represented and updated on the drawings to their relevant revisions.

Ensure that all drawings that have been created electronically, are saved in the appropriate directory / cloud server correctly (including all CAD files & 3D models) and that full responsibility of this server is maintained.

Ensure that the applicable, correct drawing number system is applied to all drawings that are produced.

General maintenance of Drawing Office records, including maintenance of a drawings register.

Ensure that drawings meet quality standards.

To assist in creating CNC profiles for the various CNC machines.

Requirements

Matric

Draughting qualification

Own transport

Minimum of 5 years 3D Solid works experience.

Structural / Steel Draughting experience.

Package & Remuneration

R25 000 to R30 000 per month negotiable on experience and qualifications.

