Supply Chain Management Practitioner: Orders 12 MONTHS CONTRACT

KPI

Ordering/ purchasing of goods and services

– Create, fax/mail computerised order (LOGIS)

– Capture generated orders on the iqual database.

– Maintenance of equal database

Laison with suppliers and end users

– Informed end users about expected deliveries

– Communicate with external vendors

Record keeping and filing.

– Numerically filed procurement advices

– Numerically filed a copy of orders

– Forwadered documentation to Transit

Ad hoc task

– Completed tasks

– To be determined when the assignment is given and record kep

COMPETENCY REQUIREMENT:

KNOWLEDGE

1.1 Knowledge on LOGIS and BAS

1.2. SCM process and procedures

1.3. Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act (BBBEAA), Preferential

Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) and the Public Finance Management

Act (PFMA), Treasury Regulations. SKILLS

2.1 Good verbal and written communication

2.2 Interpersonal skill

2.3 Computer literacy

2.4 Self driven and innovative

2.5 Ability to work under pressure PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES Reliable Honest Enjoy working in a team Tolerance EXPERIENCE 1-2 years relevant experience in a Supply Chain Management environment An understanding of the technical aspects of the position

QUALIFICATIONS

Grade 12/ NQF Level 4 plus Certificate or diploma in purchasing/logistics/Business administration

Desired Skills:

SEE ABOVE SPEC

