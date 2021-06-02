Supply Chain Management Practitioner: Orders 12 MONTHS CONTRACT

KPI
Ordering/ purchasing of goods and services
– Create, fax/mail computerised order (LOGIS)
– Capture generated orders on the iqual database.
– Maintenance of equal database
Laison with suppliers and end users
– Informed end users about expected deliveries
– Communicate with external vendors
Record keeping and filing.
– Numerically filed procurement advices
– Numerically filed a copy of orders
– Forwadered documentation to Transit
Ad hoc task
– Completed tasks
– To be determined when the assignment is given and record kep
COMPETENCY REQUIREMENT:
-
KNOWLEDGE
1.1 Knowledge on LOGIS and BAS
1.2. SCM process and procedures
1.3. Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act (BBBEAA), Preferential
Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) and the Public Finance Management
Act (PFMA), Treasury Regulations.
-
SKILLS
2.1 Good verbal and written communication
2.2 Interpersonal skill
2.3 Computer literacy
2.4 Self driven and innovative
2.5 Ability to work under pressure
-
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
-
Reliable
- Honest
- Enjoy working in a team
-
Tolerance
-
EXPERIENCE
-
1-2 years relevant experience in a Supply Chain Management environment
- An understanding of the technical aspects of the position
QUALIFICATIONS
Grade 12/ NQF Level 4 plus Certificate or diploma in purchasing/logistics/Business administration
Desired Skills:
- SEE ABOVE SPEC