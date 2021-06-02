Our leading client in the financial industry is looking for a Systems Analyst to be based in Johannesburg.
Responsibilities
- To interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient solution of a business problem.
- Define and document each function that the system is required to perform and the functional boundary of the system by defining and analysing the required interactions between the system and its environment in terms of interface and integration constraints to ensure that business needs/requirements are satisfied by the system requirements.
Experience and requirements
- Degree or Diploma in IT
- 3 – 4 years’ experience as a Systems Analyst
- Previous Experience as either a developer or tester – very advantageous
- TOGAF certification advantageous
- Java script experience
- Understanding of database concepts
- Ability to write SQL scripts
- UML experience
- Chat bots experience (amazon lex) advantageous
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- UML
- SQL
- TOGAF
- System Analysis