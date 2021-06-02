Systems Analyst

Our leading client in the financial industry is looking for a Systems Analyst to be based in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities

To interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient solution of a business problem.

Define and document each function that the system is required to perform and the functional boundary of the system by defining and analysing the required interactions between the system and its environment in terms of interface and integration constraints to ensure that business needs/requirements are satisfied by the system requirements.

Experience and requirements

Degree or Diploma in IT

3 – 4 years’ experience as a Systems Analyst

Previous Experience as either a developer or tester – very advantageous

TOGAF certification advantageous

Java script experience

Understanding of database concepts

Ability to write SQL scripts

UML experience

Chat bots experience (amazon lex) advantageous

