Vehicle Stock Controller – Somerset West
Requirements:
Grade 12
Motor industry experience
Exceptional computer skills (Kerridge would be an advantage)
Strong admin and multitasking skills
Assertiveness and supervisory skills required
Basic accounting knowledge
Must be able to work independently and detail orientated
Must be able to perform under pressure
Floorplan management/experience
Duties:
Responsible for full vehicle stock control function
Vehicle invoicing and general administration on Kerridge
Daily debtors’ control
Lic/Reg/Dealer stock daily follow ups
Candidate must live in and round the Helderberg/Winelands area
To apply kindly forward your updated CV with matric certificate to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Automotive industry
- Stock Control
- Dealership
- Computer Literate
- Inventory stock
- Stock Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric