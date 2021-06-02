Vehicle Stock Controller

Vehicle Stock Controller – Somerset West

Requirements:

Grade 12

Motor industry experience

Exceptional computer skills (Kerridge would be an advantage)

Strong admin and multitasking skills

Assertiveness and supervisory skills required

Basic accounting knowledge

Must be able to work independently and detail orientated

Must be able to perform under pressure

Floorplan management/experience

Duties:

Responsible for full vehicle stock control function

Vehicle invoicing and general administration on Kerridge

Daily debtors’ control

Lic/Reg/Dealer stock daily follow ups

Candidate must live in and round the Helderberg/Winelands area

To apply kindly forward your updated CV with matric certificate to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Automotive industry

Stock Control

Dealership

Computer Literate

Inventory stock

Stock Administration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

