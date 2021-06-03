2D Graphic Designer at Drake International

Our client based in the Southern Suburbs is looking for a 2-D Graphic Designer to join their team. Responsibilities:
- Conceptualising and design of all briefs from start to finish.
- Completing concept drawings, artwork, print production artwork and 2-D presentations.
- Research and presentations based on the briefs.
- Briefing of suppliers and production on projects relating to 2-D briefs.
- Obtain quotations on materials and print supplies & print jobs from suppliers.
- Design and setting artwork files, print files, cut files, die-cut files and other technical information / specifications required in relation to 2-D product design work.
- Filing and maintaining design files relating to projects and briefs.
- Liaising internally with the sales divisions and individuals to complete briefs and obtain more detail to ensure that all technical drawings are correct and approved before commencement of production.
- Liaising with all other internal divisions required to ensure the completion of pre-production processes relating to 2-D graphic design.
- Closely cooperate and work seamlessly with the rest of the design team and particularly 3-D where both graphics and product design is required.
- Producing samples and or run tests as and when required on concepts and designs.
- Assist with the sourcing of materials, supplies and suppliers as and when required or request Procurement to assist with sourcing of specified materials and or samples.
Requirements:
- Tertiary qualifications with a Graphic Technical Design diploma, is obligatory.
- Proficiency in Full Adobe Creative Cloud (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign) & Micro Soft Office (obligatory).
- Knowledge and the ability to do web design is advantageous.
- Experience in the print production industry, particularly in digital print, screen print, packaging and point of sales display is necessary.
About The Employer:
Drake International