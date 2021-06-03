2D Graphic Designer at Drake International

Our client based in the Southern Suburbs is looking for a 2-D Graphic Designer to join their team. Responsibilities:

Conceptualising and design of all briefs from start to finish.

Completing concept drawings, artwork, print production artwork and 2-D presentations.

Research and presentations based on the briefs.

Briefing of suppliers and production on projects relating to 2-D briefs.

Obtain quotations on materials and print supplies & print jobs from suppliers.

Design and setting artwork files, print files, cut files, die-cut files and other technical information / specifications required in relation to 2-D product design work.

Filing and maintaining design files relating to projects and briefs.

Liaising internally with the sales divisions and individuals to complete briefs and obtain more detail to ensure that all technical drawings are correct and approved before commencement of production.

Liaising with all other internal divisions required to ensure the completion of pre-production processes relating to 2-D graphic design.

Closely cooperate and work seamlessly with the rest of the design team and particularly 3-D where both graphics and product design is required.

Producing samples and or run tests as and when required on concepts and designs.

Assist with the sourcing of materials, supplies and suppliers as and when required or request Procurement to assist with sourcing of specified materials and or samples.

Requirements:

Tertiary qualifications with a Graphic Technical Design diploma, is obligatory.

Proficiency in Full Adobe Creative Cloud (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign) & Micro Soft Office (obligatory).

Knowledge and the ability to do web design is advantageous.

Experience in the print production industry, particularly in digital print, screen print, packaging and point of sales display is necessary.

About The Employer:

Drake International

