2D Graphic Designer at Drake International

Jun 3, 2021

Our client based in the Southern Suburbs is looking for a 2-D Graphic Designer to join their team. Responsibilities:

  • Conceptualising and design of all briefs from start to finish.
  • Completing concept drawings, artwork, print production artwork and 2-D presentations.
  • Research and presentations based on the briefs.
  • Briefing of suppliers and production on projects relating to 2-D briefs.
  • Obtain quotations on materials and print supplies & print jobs from suppliers.
  • Design and setting artwork files, print files, cut files, die-cut files and other technical information / specifications required in relation to 2-D product design work.
  • Filing and maintaining design files relating to projects and briefs.
  • Liaising internally with the sales divisions and individuals to complete briefs and obtain more detail to ensure that all technical drawings are correct and approved before commencement of production.
  • Liaising with all other internal divisions required to ensure the completion of pre-production processes relating to 2-D graphic design.
  • Closely cooperate and work seamlessly with the rest of the design team and particularly 3-D where both graphics and product design is required.
  • Producing samples and or run tests as and when required on concepts and designs.
  • Assist with the sourcing of materials, supplies and suppliers as and when required or request Procurement to assist with sourcing of specified materials and or samples.

Requirements:

  • Tertiary qualifications with a Graphic Technical Design diploma, is obligatory.
  • Proficiency in Full Adobe Creative Cloud (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign) & Micro Soft Office (obligatory).
  • Knowledge and the ability to do web design is advantageous.
  • Experience in the print production industry, particularly in digital print, screen print, packaging and point of sales display is necessary.

About The Employer:

Drake International

